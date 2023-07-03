CHEYENNE — The last time Phoenix Cerenil saw her father and stepmother, Refugio and Kelsea Cerenil, she was getting ready to move out.
It was around Halloween 2021. After turning 18 a few days earlier, Phoenix had decided that she was going to move out without much input from her parents.
“She just came up for a little while, sat at the table with everyone, and then packed her stuff and headed out,” Refugio said. “It was kind of anticlimactic. I wish it would’ve been a lot more planned.”
Refugio and Kelsea spoke with Phoenix sporadically — mostly over Facebook Messenger — doing their best to support her from a distance for the next year and a half.
Phoenix, 19, was killed — allegedly by her boyfriend — on June 17. Charles R. Karn, also 19, was arrested on June 15 after police responded to a 911 hangup early that morning.
When officers arrived at the scene, a young woman, later identified as Phoenix, was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead, as a result of her injuries, two days later.
At the time of his arrest, Karn was booked on charges of felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation of a household member and domestic battery. His preliminary hearing will be held on July 7.
Refugio remembered, vividly, the last exchange he had with his daughter.
“The last thing I ever told her — over anything — was just telling her, exactly, ‘Jesus Christ, I miss you,’” he said. “She said, ‘I miss you, too.’ That’s the last we ever talked.”
A blended family
Refugio and Kelsea met in 2018 and, soon after, Refugio moved his family to Laramie to be with her. They said their families quickly got along, and their mutual understanding — both raising several children on their own — brought them together.
Phoenix and Kelsea immediately took a liking to one another. Phoenix would tag along for shopping trips and took advantage of other opportunities to spend time with Kelsea and her three children when she saw them.
An avid skateboarder, Phoenix also shared an interest in rock and metal music with Kelsea. Kelsea also said Phoenix never shied away from doing “girly stuff” with her. The two formed a bond quickly.
“She loved cooking, too,” Kelsea said. “At one point, she was working at the Crowbar (and Grill in Laramie).”
Kelsea said she had hoped that cooking professionally would’ve been a bigger and more important part of her life as she grew older.
In early 2020, the couple brought both of their families to Texas to meet Kelsea’s family. Kelsea’s three children and three of Refugio’s four children went. The kids quickly found kinship with one another. Refugio found blending his family with Kelsea’s remarkably easy.
“We were there as a family, but the kids were, kind of, doing their own thing. (I remember) a big, massive group of girls on the back deck taking pictures of each other and listening to music,” Refugio said.
“They were getting face masks, doing makeup, doing each other’s nails, just girling it up,” Kelsea added.
In hindsight, this served as one of the couple’s fondest memories of Phoenix and their family. Refugio also recalled how excited and joyous his daughter was when they’d get together on occasions like bonfires.
“She’s so happy and would laugh so freaking inappropriately in the middle of the night,” he said. “It was hard to have a respectful bonfire because she’s so damn happy, it’s hard to hide.”
For better or worse, Refugio saw many parts of himself reflected in Phoenix.
“She’s sweet and she’s kind, but she’s so stubborn,” he said. “I mean, that was me growing up.”
Moving out
While living in Cheyenne, Phoenix split her time living with her cousin and other family members in the area. She was a full-time caretaker of children in her family.
“She spent some time with my sister here in Cheyenne, a lot more time with my niece here,” Refugio said. “Unfortunately, she found these other people, like (Karn).”
Kelsea said Phoenix had an on-and-off relationship with Karn, who she first got connected with last year. She said Phoenix broke up with him around the end of 2022, but they reconnected sometime around May of this year.
“It was three days — three or four ... less than a week — that she had been back with that guy and living with his parents, I believe,” she said.
While Kelsea and Refugio never met Karn, Refugio recalled speaking with him on the phone, along with several tense interactions over Facebook Messenger.
“That didn’t go super well,” he said. “I had him pegged from the start, honestly. ... I think one of the last things that I told him was, ‘You seem to have anger issues.’ He tried to tell me he was getting therapy, and I told him, ‘It’s not anyone’s job to wait for you to get yourself right.’ ... My niece that she was living with messaged me. She was scared — like, honestly — she was terrified that (Phoenix) was going to go back (with Karn).”
Tough conversations
Kelsea and Refugio have done their best not to hide anything from their children when it comes to Phoenix’s death.
“They’re smart, they see it, they read it, they know what’s going on. ... In this case, their sister — my daughter — was abused and murdered,” Refugio said. “I’m worried that anger is going to metastasize into something worse, like self-destructive behavior. I just want them to get the justice they deserve so maybe that anger can be put to rest. That’s what I want for myself and my son. He’s feeling things that I relate to, but no, no kid should have to feel these things. He’s full of rage. Everyone’s feeling it.”
The couple said they feel like they’ve been forced to be much more open about domestic violence with their children, particularly their daughters.
“With our daughters, we’ve really talked about safety and being open with us,” Kelsea said. “We’re pretty open with our kids, all the way around, anyhow.”
“They’re all so smart, if we’re not open and honest with them, they’re gonna see it somewhere else,” Refugio added. “I don’t ever want them to think that we were too wrapped up in our own hurt not to talk to them about theirs.”
According to the couple, at various times, Karn’s mother and other people have harassed them on Facebook.
“There was someone that got ahold of us and had some things to say about character and had, specifically, spoken to his mother,” Kelsea said. “(She said), she doesn’t believe these charges will stick. ... (They said Karn’s) life was over, without any regards for Phoenix’s life, which is actually over.”
Outpouring of support
Despite these bad experiences, many people have rallied in support of the Cerenil family in Cheyenne and their hometown of Laramie. The family will hold a vigil for Phoenix, with the Albany County SAFE Project, on July 3 in Laramie.
“It’s kind of crazy, the outpouring of love in Cheyenne and in Laramie,” Kelsea said. “People are showing up to sing, and people are catering or donating. I just want her name to be out there.”
“That’s one of the things I’m most worried about,” Refugio added. “At the end of this year, this trial is gonna keep going. He’s probably gonna waive a speedy trial and drag this out. I plan on being very disagreeable to plea agreements.”
In spite of his grief, Refugio said he feels prepared for the necessary burden of making sure his daughter gets the justice she deserves.
“I got pretty complex feelings about that,” he said. “This court thing is going to drag on, and I’m really, honestly afraid that at some point they’re gonna want to make a plea bargain and use the excuse that ‘we don’t want the family to go through that,’ but it’s done. Everything horrible has happened. I am ready to go through that every damn day for the rest of my life, as long as they do their job. ... If they give him a deal, that’s not helping us go through this, it’s helping him not deal with what he did.”
Kelsea said that, going forward, she’s committed to working toward ending domestic violence.
“I’m gonna figure out how to make it something, at least annually or something, really fighting to prevent domestic violence and working with Albany County SAFE Project,” she said. “I think just making sure that her name doesn’t die. It can’t be in vain, you know, like, she’s gonna make a difference somehow, somewhere.”