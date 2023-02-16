CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman whose case was originally dropped by the Laramie County District Attorney’s office in 2022 was arrested Monday on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, admitted to fatally stabbing Jess Smith, 58, last August in the “living room area” of Smith’s home on the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Smith was pronounced dead at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after suffering a fatal stab wound to the neck.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus