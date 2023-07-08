Chilly weather couldn’t stop the live music at the Laramie Jubilee Days downtown celebration this year.
Tom Wolfe, along with Kelly Wolfe, chairs all downtown activities said that the unusual July weather did not keep country music lovers home.
The Jubilee Days board members chatted on Friday while taking a break from their 18-hour Jubilee Days.
“When we did the count, the totals were a little bit better than last year,” Tom said while adding he was “tickled to death” at the numbers and response of the crowds.
“We had a guy come all the way from Fort Worth, Texas, just to work for us,” he said, referring to Thursday night’s headliner band.
“Rowdy Decker — blew the top off. Everybody loved them,” he said. “They’re coming back next year.”
Also capping three nights of music are Tris Munsick & the Innocents on Friday and Southern Fryed on Saturday.
Tom said the headliners have a sound that encourages “free dancing country.”
Dancers were present throughout the day on Friday, with the Cowboy Country Swing Club hosting a line dance and swing class early in the evening.
Members of the club also were front and center for the Boogie Woogies and Tris Munsick.
“We just like to dance,” said Peri Hennigar, president of the organization.
They were not the only ones, and as the evening progressed, music fans formed a semi-circle around the bands to make room for the dancers.
Though dancers were the most visible fans, not everyone was willing to step up. Others listened while visiting downtown bars, restaurants and food trucks.
Danny Burns and Channing Bice were among the crowd listening but not dancing.
Bice described herself as a live music junkie who was curious about the band.
“We’re here to see what they’re about and what they’re going,” she said.
Kelly Wolfe estimated 5,000-8,000 visitors will make their way downtown during the Jubilee Days celebrations.
Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.
