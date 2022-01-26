Laramie resident Todd Krieger shovels the wide walk in front of his home on South 13th Street on Tuesday morning. After 20 years in the Gem City of the West, Krieger said he’s learned a valuable lesson. “We have three seasons in Wyoming,” he said. “There’s snow shoveling season, lawn mowing season and leaf raking season.”
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
A dusting of snow gives a wintery contrast to the large bronze Breakin’ Through sculpture at the east entrace to the War Memorial Stadium parking lot on the University of Wyoming campus.
A short cold snap is expected to keep about a half inch of new snow that fell on Laramie on Tuesday morning around for awhile.
At higher elevations, the Snowy Range Mountains saw 2-4 inches of new snow overnight Monday, with Snowy Range Ski Area reporting an inch of new powder.
High temperatures will likely be in the lower 20s with lows in the single digits and possibly dropping below zero in the mornings and overnight throughout the week, said Tim Trudel a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.
While there are no warnings in effect, winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected Wednesday with occasional gusts of up to 45 mph. The small amount of snow shouldn’t cause much of a blowing snow risk for drivers, Trudel said.
The weather should warm up a little Thursday, with highs expected around 30 degrees and a chance of light snow showers in the morning and afternoon before a dip Thursday with a high near 20.
Where does the snow go?
After a snowstorm, and sometimes during one, the city of Laramie starts snow removal operations to help keep local streets open.
Top priorities for plowing include arterial streets, collector streets, drifting areas, school zones and the business district, according to the city. It plows in order of priority and could leave certain areas out if a storm is too severe. Plowing starts when the snow gets to be 3 inches deep.
The city spends roughly $110,000 of its Public Works budget on de-icing materials each year, according to city documents.
“We pretreat the roads with a brine solution for storms that are predicted to be less than 2 inches and temperatures above 10 degrees to help keep the roads ice free for as long as possible and to help keep the snowfall from bonding to the road surface,” said Shane Johnson, a city spokesperson.
Occasionally, the city will use a chemical deicer known as Ice Slice to break up hard-packed snow, he said. Ice Slice is particularly used on intersections and along 3rd Street, Grand Avenue and 15th Street near the University of Wyoming campus.
When there is a large snowstorm, workers often have to load the snow into trucks to remove it from roadways. UW and the city both dump this snow near 22nd Street, Johnson said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation was reporting all highways and interstates open with a warning of some wet or slick spots.