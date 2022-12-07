Volunteers Barb Rouse, left, and Marci Newell work on the porch on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for the historic home’s annual Christmas open house. The house is decorated indoors and outside, and the event includes a Christmas Bazaar hosted by the Laramie Woman’s Club.
The Laramie Plains Museum is hosting its free holiday open house Saturday and Sunday at Ivinson Mansion in Museum Park.
The public is invited to tour the mansion, which has been decorated for the holiday season by staff and volunteers from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.
The weekend events also will include a holiday bazaar at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center directly behind the Mansion in Museum Park. Vendors will include the Laramie Woman’s Club. The bazaar will run concurrently with the open house.
Ivinson Mansion is in Museum Park at 603 E. Ivinson Ave.
All three floors and the museum grounds are decorated for the holidays.
The Laramie Plains Museum Association is a community based, nonprofit organization that has served Laramie and Albany County since 1966. Ivinson Mansion was built in 1892 by banker and philanthropist Edward Ivinson.
The Victorian, Queen Anne style building has been home to the Laramie Plains Museum Association since 1972. In addition to serving as a private residence and museum, the mansion also served as Ivinson Hall for more than 35 years in the mid-20th century.
Ivinson Hall was a girl’s boarding school operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming. Edward Ivinson and his wife, Jane, were founding members of the first Episcopal church in Laramie.