While some families have begun to buy turkeys and carry out their Thanksgiving plans, others are already looking toward Christmas.

The Medicine-Bow Routt National Forest is now open for Christmas tree cutting. Permits cost $10 per tree and are available for purchase at forest service stations and online at recreation.gov. Online purchases include a $2.50 processing fee.

