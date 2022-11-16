While some families have begun to buy turkeys and carry out their Thanksgiving plans, others are already looking toward Christmas.
The Medicine-Bow Routt National Forest is now open for Christmas tree cutting. Permits cost $10 per tree and are available for purchase at forest service stations and online at recreation.gov. Online purchases include a $2.50 processing fee.
“Christmas tree cutting has been a treasured tradition on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and a permitted forest use for many decades,” according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. “Tree cutting regulations have been established to maintain a healthy forest environment and sustainable forest management program.”
Christmas tree harvesters must follow a specific set of guidelines when choosing their tree and ensure they are cutting it down in a permitted area.
People should choose trees that are in a cluster, leaving the “perfect” looking trees to grow. Trees that are taller than 20 feet or are more than six inches in diameter at the stump should be left alone.
In addition, people should make sure their tree is at least 100 feet from a forest road or trail and 200 feet from developed areas, such as campgrounds. Trees harvested should be at least 500 feet from Snowy Range Scenic Byway and at least 200 feet from Wyoming Highway 230.
Christmas tree cutting is prohibited in the Pole Mountain/Vedauwoo Unit of the Laramie Ranger District, Snowy Range Ski Area, wilderness areas and timber sales areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Tree stumps left behind should be no taller than six inches, and people should refrain from cutting live boughs off of trees other than the one they are taking home.
Christmas tree searchers should be sure to practice winter safety precautions, such as dressing for winter weather conditions, using snow tires and having a full tank of gas in the car, according to the news release. People should also beware of beetle kill and fire weakened trees, and avoid groups of those trees on windy days.
After cutting the tree, tags bought in-person should be attached to it. Tags purchased online should be kept ready to display while cutting the tree, then displayed on the dashboard of the vehicle during transport.
Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass can have their Christmas tree permit fee waived. The pass is available online at everykidoutdoors.gov/index.html.
Fees from the Christmas tree tags go to maintaining the program in the future. For more information on Christmas tree cutting, contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office & Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300.