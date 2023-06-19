Todd Schmidt-UW student union

Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, middle, removes the name of a student from a sign he posted in the University of Wyoming’s student union on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He removed the name at the request of Dean of Student Affairs Ryan O’Neil, right, according to the Branding Iron student newspaper.

 Preston Harrison/Branding Iron

CASPER — A Laramie church elder who had his University of Wyoming tabling privileges revoked after he targeted a transgender student with a sign is suing the university’s president and dean of students for violating his constitutional rights.

Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt is challenging the constitutionality of UW’s one-year ban on his tabling in the UW Union. The ban came after he posted a sign that named a transgender student and challenged the student’s gender.

