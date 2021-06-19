The 17-year periodic cicadas, with the appropriate genus name of “Magicicada,” are in the news again.
This Brood X, making its appearance now in many eastern states, is one of the biggest broods of 17-year cicadas. A brood is a group — in this case numbering at least in the billions — that emerge out of the ground on a common schedule. There are 12 broods of 17-year cicadas and three broods of 13-year cicadas.
While such huge broods don’t occur in Wyoming, James Wangberg, professor emeritus for the UW Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said cicadas are common throughout the west and in Wyoming.
“The ones around here have more of a two to five year span,” Wangberg said. “They’re common and we hear cicadas pretty much every year.”
Scott Schell, extension entomology specialist with University of Wyoming Extension, said there are over 20 cicada species in Wyoming. Schell just got word that one species, the Putnam’s cicada, is making noise around Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. Typically they are most commonly heard in Wyoming a little later in the summer, but head to Horsetooth now to hear the characteristic buzzing.
Wangberg said hearing the cicadas is one thing, but actually seeing one can be another matter.
“It’s like birding where you hear a bird in a bush,” Wangberg said. “No matter how hard you look, you can’t find it.”
Such can happen when hearing a cicada. As a human — or any threat — gets near, the cicada hushes up. Schell said they also have a tendency to move around on a branch or twig making their profile undistinguishable from the vegetation. They are experts at hiding.
All cicadas have a similar life cycle, although the timing differs. Wangberg said cicadas spend most of their life underground. The female lays eggs on a tree or woody shrub and, after hatching, the nymphs drop to the ground. From there, they burrow underground 6-18 inches. They live their years, be they 3 or 17, living on the sap of tree roots. The nymphs have short, piercing and sucking mouthparts that resemble a hypodermic needle. They “drink” tree sap as they develop and grow from year to year. They’ll shed their skins as they grow and eventually the nymph is nearly the same size as the adult. It resembles the adult except for a lack of wings and reproductive organs.
“It’s at this stage that the cicada emerges from the ground, crawls up a tree trunk or shrub, and sheds its skin for the last time,” Wangberg said. The winged adult is about 1½-2 inches long and it lives for about four to six weeks. In that time, the adults mate and lay new eggs so the cycle can begin again. It is also when the males make their “love calls” to attract the females.
“To some people, it’s an obnoxious screeching sound,” Wangberg said. “To the female, though, it’s music to her ears. For me, the sound of cicadas is a wonderful thing to hear.”
Cicadas don’t bite, sting or otherwise attack humans. They are harmless, although when numbering in the billions that constant buzz might get annoying.
They have their fans. For those wanting to find out more, Schell said there are websites that map the emergence dates and places for the various broods (https://cicadas.uconn.edu/broods). There’s even a website that provides vocalizations of the various species (www.cicadamania.com). One species sounds different from another and cicada specialists can tell the difference, much like birders know the various bird songs and can identify the species without seeing the bird.
Around our area, Wangberg said you might hear buzzing out in the sagebrush or in the trees. They won’t number in the billions here, but we do see cicadas from different broods every year. Just get out, listen and, if you’re lucky, maybe even see one of these interesting members of the insect world.