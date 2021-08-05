When Laramie City Council met in January to outline its goals for the year, one of those was to clarify the role of the city of Laramie and Albany County Environmental Advisory Committee.
After doing so, it laid out a course to update and adopt a joint aquifer protection plan for municipal and county governments. The formation of the Environmental Advisory Committee was reviewed and established by Albany County commissioners on Feb. 16.
During a regular session meeting Tuesday, City Council voted unanimously in favor of adopting a memorandum of understanding between the county and the city to update the Casper Aquifer protection plan and review the aquifer protection measures.
The MOU states approximately 85% of the Casper Aquifer area is located in the county and 15% is located within city limits. More than 90% of all county residents and 100% of city residents rely on the waters contained in the Casper Aquifer for safe and reliable drinking water. Hence, the protection of the aquifer requires high levels of collaboration and coordination between the county and city governments for the protection of the invaluable water resource.
The two parties agreed to create a single, joint aquifer protection plan that will be inclusive of the 2008 city aquifer protection plan, the 2011 county aquifer protection plan and the body of work that has been completed since that time, including a number of scientific analyses and data.
The MOU signed by the city of Laramie Tuesday establishes a partnership in securing and utilizing professional services to update the Casper Aquifer protection plan. According to the MOU, the city and county will jointly issue a request for proposal in August to hire professional service providers to:
• Complete of a technical update of the aquifer protection plan to include and incorporate a substantial body of scientific analyses and data that has been completed;
• Provide policy recommendations;
• Review existing city and county ordinances, regulations and protective measures and provide professional recommendations for coordinated development strategies and/or aquifer protection measures;
• Present and facilitate consideration of the consultant’s recommendations before the governing bodies.
Now that the MOU has been approved by the city of Laramie and Albany County, the intergovernmental committee will work to finalize a draft for a request for qualifications by Aug. 15. At the end of the advertisement period, a review committee will select the most qualified proposal and enter into a contract for the services noted above.
The current estimated cost of the project is $400,000. This cost will be split equally by the city and the county. The MOU was approved with a preferred completion date of June 1, 2022, but no later than July 15, 2022.
Mayor Paul Weaver noted this MOU stems from considerable and lengthy discussion the City Council had with county commissioners. City Council member Erin O’Doherty (Ward 3) expressed her support for the MOU.
“In light of the Mullen burn affecting our watershed, this is really timely. We need to protect the Casper Aquifer because we’re so dependent on it,” Weaver said.
During the public comment portion of the agenda item, Laramie resident Randy Hunt stated his strong support for the project.
“It hits two high notes for our community. One is city and county cooperation,” Hunt said. “The other thing is the value of clean water.”