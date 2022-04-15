Laramie drivers have built up a unique relationship with certain roadways over the years.
Because of reduced visibility at some intersections around the city, drivers must creep out into traffic to see both ways before making a turn or otherwise take their chances making a move without full visibility.
Laramie City Council is discussing solutions to the issue and will consider during a meeting Tuesday possible regulations that would create parking restrictions and special rules for large vehicles.
Since 2010, the city has received a series of complaints from residents about intersections that are blocked or have low visibility because of vehicles parked nearby. That can lead to drivers not seeing pedestrians or posted stop signs.
“At some intersections, it’s just as bad because of shrubbery,” said council member Bryan Shuster. “I’ve seen sidewalks where you almost have to go on the grass because the sidewalk is almost covered in shrubbery.”
Local vehicle crash data doesn’t point to any one intersection as the primary offender, although corridors along 9th Street and Grand Avenue tend to have higher instances of accidents where drivers fail to yield, said Laramie Police Department Chief Dale Stalder. The Tree Area, south of Grand Avenue to Spring Creek Drive, also has a high instance of failure to yield incidents.
“We really don’t have one problem area. It happens all over town,” Stalder said.
The primary concern for the city is the prevalence of trailers and RVs that get parked on streets and end up blocking intersections.
Current city ordinances don’t provide many regulations on street parking. City Manager Janine Jordan said the city has the option to restrict parking to different levels, and in some situations that could help solve visibility issues.
One option would be to restrict street parking for all vehicles within 20 feet of an intersection. The city would choose which curbs to paint and where based on traffic analyses and crash data. Residents can already request parking restrictions if they’ve identified problem areas, but a more proactive approach could solve the problem more quickly.
Painting curbs in the entire city could be a multi-year process because of Laramie’s short construction season, Jordan said. In the past, the city has contracted an outside company to do similar work, which has the chance of lengthening the process.
“Unfortunately, we get some comments from the public about bias from the staff,” Jordan said. “Allowing outside engineers to do that through their lens adds some validity to that process.”
The city also considered adding restrictions for parking RVs and trailers on the street, which can take up more visibility than a regular vehicle because of their size.
Homeowners now are allowed to park one RV or trailer outside of a residence.
Council members expressed concern with language in the existing ordinance that could keep renters or visitors from parking their vehicles outside a property.
City Council will hear a first reading of an amendment to the city ordinance to solve some of these issues when it meets next week.