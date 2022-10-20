...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Increased construction costs, supply chain delays and other unforeseen circumstances have caused the city of Laramie to make multiple budget amendments for this year and the following biennium.
The budget amendments included an increase of $10.6 million for fiscal year 2022, an increase of $1.1 million for fiscal year 2023 and an increase of $370,886 for fiscal year 2024.
The increases will be spread across multiple areas of the city such as capital construction, emergency services and water works and will be paid for through cash reserves and intergovernmental revenue, among other sources.
The brunt of the cost increase came from an increase in construction costs that the city council approved earlier this year.
One of these was the North Side Tank project, which cost $6 million more than was originally planned because of inflation and supply chain related issues.
The project is meant to increase the capacity for water infrastructure on the north end of the city in preparation for potential future development.
The increase also includes $2.9 million for closing on the Bath Ranch acquisition. The city council approved the decision to purchase the ranch in March as a way to protect water rights in the city. The property has some of the oldest water rights along the Laramie River, which supplies a significant amount of the city’s water supply.
While some budget amendments are because of routine updates, the increases to the capital construction budget are notable, Administrative Services Director Jennifer Wade said. She explained that in the past this level of capital construction increase would have been unique, but in today’s inflationary climate it is normal.
The increases in construction costs will likely cause the city to reevaluate its other capital construction project plans when looking at the budget in the future, Wade said.
Another unique budget increase was the $1.5 million needed for the city’s employee insurance program, Wade said.
Insurance claims among city employees have been more than expected, driving the increase in cost to the city.
The increase could be because of employees seeking health care they’d deferred during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown said.
Additional budget increases were in the areas of the general fund, emergency services and the Laramie Community Recreation Center, according to budget documents.
One increase includes $127,175 for EMS services because of higher than anticipated personnel costs. Higher rates of injury among staff members led others to cover shifts and work overtime, according to city documents.
The increases also include $319,458 to replace the area’s 911 phone service system.