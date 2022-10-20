Increased construction costs, supply chain delays and other unforeseen circumstances have caused the city of Laramie to make multiple budget amendments for this year and the following biennium.

The budget amendments included an increase of $10.6 million for fiscal year 2022, an increase of $1.1 million for fiscal year 2023 and an increase of $370,886 for fiscal year 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus