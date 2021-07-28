The Laramie City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between a stand-up electric scooter sharing company and the city of Laramie during its regular session July 20.
The company, Bird Rides Inc., had requested the ability to deploy Bird Rides’ stand-up electric scooter sharing system on Laramie city streets. Michael Covato is in charge of revenue and partnerships for Bird Rides Inc., and appeared before City Council to share more information and state his company’s case for introducing the increasingly popular transportation into the community.
Covato explained to council the electric scooters could be “geo-fenced” into a specific area so that they only operate within a particular boundary, and become essentially defunct if they go outside of the pre-approved area. The proposed geo-fenced boundary in Laramie was a large portion of the city minus the University of Wyoming campus. Covato stated the company has not built a partnership with UW yet, and would refrain from allowing scooters on campus until such a partnership had been built.
The company also has the ability to make the scooters inoperable between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m., and turn them off in the case of unpredictable inclement weather. Users will be required to park their scooters in designated parking areas before ending a ride, thus reducing the risk of an unsafely abandoned scooter. Users would operate and pay for their electric scooter rides with an app on their smart phones.
“This can be a great way to bring traffic to local businesses and stimulate the economy,” Covato said, adding the presence of electric scooters has historically increased revenue to businesses by providing quick and easy transportation. Each fleet will be managed by a fleet manager, who checks on the scooters several times a day and provides general care for the scooters. The partnership between the city of Laramie and Bird Rides Inc. would come with no additional cost to the city.
City council members had several concerns about the safety and intrusiveness of the electric scooter systems.
“I’m concerned about where the scooters will ride. Will they ride on the sidewalk, or in traffic?” asked Councilmember Erin O’Doherty (Ward 3).
Councilmember Bryan Shuster (Ward 3) asked what would happen should the scooter strike a pedestrian. Covato explained the scooters should be treated like a bicycle, so they should be ridden in the street with traffic. He added the company carries a substantial general liability policy that would trigger in the event of an accident and claim.
Shuster then expressed concern about where the scooters would be stored within the community.
“When they are deployed, they are put around the city in a varying pattern,” Covato said. “They would be deployed in … the area between the sidewalk and curb where available or at the edge of a sidewalk if the sidewalk is big enough.”
He added every scooter is equipped with a kickstand so they are self-standing.
“Every scooter is checked on multiple times per day by the fleet manager,” Covato said, adding the fleet manager will rearrange scooters, as needed.
Councilmember Pat Gabriel (Ward 3) questioned the scooter’s ability to function safely in Laramie’s inclement weather. Covato assured City Council the company was familiar with inclement weather, and had multiple safety measures in tow. When bad weather is anticipated, the fleet manager shuts down the scooters and stores them away. In the case of an unpredicted weather event, the scooters can be digitally shutdown to prevent anyone from using them.
“I would like to make sure our disability council and our traffic safety commission are involved in this trial period,” O’Doherty said. She expressed concern that scooters have blocked wheelchair paths in other cities in the past. Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer assured City Council that during the months-long trial period, both committees would be involved and asked for feedback.
With the unanimous approval of the memorandum of understanding, the trial period for the Bird Rides Inc. electric scooter systems is set for August through December.