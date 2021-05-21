The Laramie community was forced to respond to the radically altered business and economic landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to this business climate because of the worldwide pandemic and public health orders, the Laramie City Council approved four economic initiatives to assist with economic development in the Historic Downtown District in 2020.
These initiatives include the installation of free public hand sanitizing stations, the development of a liaison team to assist business owners, the approval of sidewalk sale permits for retail businesses and the development of a parklet referred to as the “Hollyhock Commons” in the parking lot on Second and Custer Streets. Because the hand sanitizing stations are already installed and the liaison team is no longer needed, the Laramie City Council recently voted in favor of continuing two successful, pandemic-related economic development initiatives.
The first approved initiative is the Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) managed sidewalk sale permit for retail businesses. From June 23 through Sept. 30 downtown businesses may utilize LMSA’s blanket sidewalk permit with the city to utilize the right-of-way for sales, signage and outdoor seating.
Businesses will need to maintain an unobstructed 5-foot-wide path from the entrance of the business to the street, and unobstructed 5-foot-wide path along the business frontage. City leadership noted that this benefits the downtown district and businesses because it increases the color and vibrancy of the Historic Downtown District, and creates a visual draw for customers. Further, the use of LMSA’s blanket permit will create a simpler, user-friendly way for businesses to utilize their outdoor spaces.
The second approved initiative is the re-creation of the Hollyhock Commons outdoor space on the eastern half of the Hollyhock parking lot.
Last year, the city laid down turf, tables, umbrellas, planters and flowers to create an outdoor gathering space close to downtown businesses and restaurants. This initiative will continue beginning June 21 through the fall, with added improvements. According to LMSA, the goal of this outdoor space is to encourage people to get take out or delivery from downtown restaurants, and sit outside with family and friends. The Hollyhock parking lot was initially selected because of its central location, ability to accommodate social distancing and opportunity to scale up or down in size depending on use.
The city, in partnership with LMSA, will also improve the asphalt conditions of the parking lot, such as patching potholes, mill and overlay and striping. The installation of the Hollyhock Commons will result in the loss of seven parking spaces, but Assistant City Manger Todd Feezer believes that at least three spaces will be recouped after re-striping and improvement efforts. The total cost of the project, including asphalt improvements, flowers, staff time, and maintenance is anticipated to be around $33,000. LMSA will contribute $13,000 to the initiative.
Many COVID-related restrictions are being lifted across the nation as more people receive their vaccinations. But, the city saw these pandemic-era economic solutions as fostering a vibrant business environment, particularly as the virus and its economic devastation still lingers in the community.
“These were pandemic initiatives, and we are still in an economic recovery,” said Trey Sherwood, executive director of LMSA. “We received an immense amount of support from the public for these initiatives.
“There’s been a trend of referring to the pandemic in the past tense as though it’s over,” Mayor Paul Weaver said. “I think it’s abundantly clear that this is not the case. So, providing opportunities that are safer focal points for public activity downtown is still a good idea.”