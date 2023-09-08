Laramie Regional Airport

Laramie Regional Airport Director Amy Terrell recently presented the Laramie City Council plans to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration grant to help fund the replacing of runway lights. The airport does have operating runway lighting but the cement securing them has eroded, making them crooked.

 Laramie Boomerang/file

During a Laramie City Council meeting Tuesday evening, councilmembers were presented with a needed upgrade to the Laramie Regional Airport runway lights and issues surrounding city utility usage, more specifically trash collection.

Lighting the runway

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

