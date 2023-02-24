City officials are discussing residents’ drinking water, from the purchase of a property formerly used to supply water to steam engines to a 10-year master planning process.

At a regular meeting Tuesday night, the Laramie City Council unanimously approved a resolution in support of a grant application with the Wyoming Water Development Commission for $1 million to update the city’s water master plan. The goal, according to city documents, is to continue multi-year, major water improvements that facilitate community growth.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus