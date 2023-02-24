City officials are discussing residents’ drinking water, from the purchase of a property formerly used to supply water to steam engines to a 10-year master planning process.
At a regular meeting Tuesday night, the Laramie City Council unanimously approved a resolution in support of a grant application with the Wyoming Water Development Commission for $1 million to update the city’s water master plan. The goal, according to city documents, is to continue multi-year, major water improvements that facilitate community growth.
An updated water master plan would provide “the most current guidance to assist in decision making processes to include the comprehensive water system needs, including water supply development to meet demand and future growth, to correct distribution system deficiencies, and to improve operational performance,” according to the city. The updated plan would also assess the city’s aging treatment plant to “evaluate the adequacy of the facility for producing and distributing safe drinking water.”
The city submitted a request for a similar grant with the Wyoming Water Development Commission in 2013, and that plan was completed in 2015. According to Public Works Director Brooks Webb, a water master plan is “industry standard,” and should be updated every 10 years. It takes about two years to complete such plans, he said.
The city applied for ARPA funding for the project but was unsuccessful, so the grant through the Wyoming Water Development Commission is the next option, Webb said.
“The water master plan is, to us, the Bible of water treatment and distribution,” Webb said. “It lays out a lot of our decision making processes through the water systems. It looks at future growth in the area and operational performance. It’s about two manuals that are 4-inches thick, and we refer to it all the time.”
Similar plans are used for capital planning, and a current plan is necessary for federal grant and loan programs, Webb said. Mayor Brian Harrington asked if the plan would include stormwater planning.
“This is strictly drinking water,” Webb said, continuing that the plan will include an in-depth assessment of the water treatment plant.
“The plant, as you know, is very old, and we know there is some work that needs to be done,” Webb said.
The city also approved a letter of understanding with Union Pacific Railroad for the purchase of real property in the amount of $799,956.80, for the areas known as City Springs and the High-Level Reservoir. The property is approximately 22.956 acres, and both parcels contain city water infrastructure required to provide drinking water to the community.
“I was speaking about this (purchase) with our water treatment plan supervisor a couple weeks ago, and he told me they were talking about this 40 years ago,” Webb said.
According to Webb, the City Springs property is where low-level and high-level reservoirs sit, and “without those properties and the infrastructure on those properties, we wouldn’t be able to supply drinking water to the majority of this community,” Webb said.
About 11 million gallons of drinking water sit on the property every day, he continued, and that water is distributed to “every household and business in the community.”
UPRR acquired the property in the mid-1880s to supply water to steam engines, but the railroad does not have that need anymore, Webb said. According to city documents, in the 1880s, water free-flowed heavily from City Springs.
The city has partnered with UPRR regarding water management on the property since the late-1880s, and currently has a well, treatment facility and multiple water storage tanks on site. Because of the lack of steam engines and an extensive water supply system near the railroad today, UPRR’s interest in the property has diminished, according to the city. UPRR drafted and city staff reviewed the letter of understanding for the purchase of the two parcels at a sale price under the appraised value. Per the letter, a survey of the property has been completed and submitted to UPRR for verification.
“We are really excited about this, to get our hands on this property,” Webb said. “We’ve got a couple projects that we need to do to improve the infrastructure.”
The council also passed on third and final reading an ordinance amending municipal mode to prohibit intoxicated individuals from entering private homes or places without the knowledge or consent of the owner of the occupant.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.