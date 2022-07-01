A group of voters and Laramie City Council hopefuls gathered at Albany County Public Library for a candidates forum Thursday night.
Laramie City Council Ward 1 candidates Allison Cunningham, Fred Schmechel and Micah Richardson participated, along with Ward 3 candidates Erin O’Doherty and Joe Shumway.
There are four Laramie City Council members with expiring terms: Schmechel, Paul Weaver, Bryan Shuster and O’Doherty. In the upcoming election, there is one seat available in Ward 1, one in Ward 2 and two seats available in Ward 3.
League of Women Voters has partnered with Albany County Public Library to host local forums, which were moderated by University of Wyoming political science professor Jean Garrison.
Economy
On the topic of economic development, many candidates highlighted a need to work with groups such as Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Shumway and O’Doherty highlighted the importance of retaining young people within the state rather than trying to recruit new people while Wyoming’s youth leave to find jobs elsewhere.
“We must do things that will keep the young graduates from UW interested in staying here and … build our future here together,” Shumway said.
Schmechel echoed the sentiment later in the forum, mentioning that instead of bringing new businesses to Laramie, the community should work to start new businesses from within the city through business incubator programs.
For Richardson, the most important step for economic development is increasing housing availability.
“We have to be able to keep people here by having that housing available,” she said.
Cunningham said it will be crucial to support small business owners to keep their doors open, which increases tourism and job security for locals.
Infrastructure
Schmechel and Richardson agreed that while infrastructure is important, the city should focus on prioritizing projects and pausing minor ones because of increasing costs.
“We have to really put a pause on what these infrastructure (projects) are going to look like given the incredible changes in our economy right now,” Schmechel said.
He emphasized the importance of prioritizing infrastructure projects that are crucial to the city’s operation, like keeping the water system up to date.
Richardson agreed, mentioning it also would be helpful if the city could find a grant writer to bring in more money for projects.
For O’Doherty, the most important thing the city could do is protect its natural resources, especially water.
“Water is life,” she said. “If we don’t have water, then everything else really falls apart.”
Environment
Aside from Cunningham, the candidates agreed that having electric vehicle and other innovative companies in the region would be a good thing for the city.
“I think there’s an incredible realm of innovation that UW is already looking into that we can facilitate here,” Schmechel said.
Shumway said this would be a positive for job growth, while O’Doherty emphasized the importance of recruiting companies that are environmentally friendly.
“Solutions from climate change are going to come from municipalities across the globe that are working on this,” O’Doherty said.
Cunningham said she has a strong opposition to electric vehicles because of issues with reliability in the region’s winter weather.
Housing
Each candidate discussed their takes on how to solve Laramie’s housing crisis, with many emphasizing a need for creativity and proactive solutions.
O’Doherty and Schmechel pointed to the importance of recently passed zoning changes, such as a smaller lot requirement, that allow more flexibility in housing development.
“We should listen to an individual's preferences and not make decisions solely based on our own beliefs and choices, but the information at hand,” Cunningham said through a sign language interpreter.
Richardson said that while small things may need to be sacrificed, such as parking, in the long run those will be worth it to give more people more places to live. She explained that increasing communication between residents and the City Council would be one way to go about the process more smoothly.
“There are some people who don’t read the paper anymore,” Richardson said. “How can we make broader connections with the community and … think about problems more broadly?”
Schmechel agreed that getting residents involved early in the policy making process will be key in broadening the city's reach.
Shumway said streamlining the construction process for developing companies would help introduce new housing to the city more smoothly.
Laramie Police Department
Candidates O’Doherty, Schmechel and Richardson said the Laramie Police Department should increase its crisis intervention training.
O’Doherty added she feels anti-bias training was important, while Richardson emphasized the importance of youth trauma training and mental health resources for officers. Schmechel mentioned first responders also shoulc be better prepared to recognize human trafficking.
Shumway said he’d be open to listen to constituents on the issue of police training.
“We have opened up a dialogue that’s so important,” he said. “There’s a desire not only to have collaboration between the police department, but the community.”
Cunningham said she doesn't feel the LPD should change its current training structure.