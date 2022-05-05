Laramie City Council has given a green light to the first of three readings of an amendment that would tweak parking regulations to mitigate danger at intersections.
Since 2010, the city has received a series of complaints from residents about intersections that are blocked or have low visibility because of vehicles parked nearby. That can lead to drivers not seeing pedestrians or posted stop signs.
To curb the problem, the council has worked with city staff to update its parking rules.
The update would make it illegal for drivers to park a vehicle, including trailers and recreational vehicles, within 20 feet of an intersection of an arterial or collector street. The 20-foot rule also will apply to Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps, and already is in place for crosswalks.
The amendment also would allow for the city to continue responding to recommendations from residents about where to restrict parking.
“I think it's very important to provide safety within our traffic system,” said council member Sharon Cumbie. “I have close calls within a regular basis, and I think that 20 feet is going to make a huge difference.”
If formally adopted on a final reading, the city will begin marking no parking zones on curbs this summer. The work will begin with the highest priority areas, which include arterial intersections and crosswalks. Once those are completed, the city will move on to intersections throughout the city with an expected completion date in August 2023.
Laramie resident Brett Glass raised questions about the restrictions causing a shortage of parking throughout the city, which he said is already a concern.
In the entire downtown area, only one parking space would be eliminated, said Public Works Director Brooks Webb. The city considered parking issues when outlining which areas to prioritize.
Council member Bryan Shuster said the issue of intersections has been brought up to the City Council at least three times before.
Photographs provided to the Boomerang by a Laramie resident show the result of a Feb. 20 incident where a vehicle crashed into a building on 4th Street when it collided with another vehicle. One of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign, which was blocked from view by a moving truck. No serious injuries were reported.
Shuster also said previous concerns raised also brought up issues other than safety, like beautification and visibility of street addresses.
A public hearing and second reading of the amendment is scheduled for May 17, with a final reading June 7.