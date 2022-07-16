Candidates for Laramie City Council Ward 2 and Albany County coroner took center stage Thursday discussing issues ranging from infrastructure to bureaucracy.
The latest in a series of Laramie League of Women Voters forums hosted by the Albany County Public Library, local voters and moderator Carrie Bennett kept the candidates busy with their questions.
City Council candidates Michael Armagost, Chris Dixon, Brett Glass, Ray Kasckow and Brandon Newman discussed issues related to housing, the economy and government communications during the forum.
Housing
“Our renters are still in a situation where they could be thrown out of their house or be living in an apartment that’s not necessarily healthy,” Kasckow said.
One of Kasckow’s goals would be to encourage people to move to the city by continuing to expand on Ordinance 2039, which outlines a set of safety standards landlords must follow for their rental properties.
Dixon agreed that an important step to getting people to live in Laramie would be providing clean, safe places for them to live.
Glass agreed that housing in Laramie is an issue, but has concerns over the rental housing ordinance, including that he believes it to be illegal.
Newman and Armagost said that housing supply is a primary issue. Newman said an important step to solve the housing crisis would be to start by improving the city’s infrastructure and building from the ground up.
The candidates agreed that infrastructure needs to be a focus of the city, and that it would be necessary to look at the water systems before paving roads.
Dixon said people in wards that need a lot of infrastructure work, such as in West Laramie, need to be willing to pay for it. Glass said the issue of whether or not to pave roads in West Laramie should be put to voters, while Newman said some projects should be put on hold because of high costs created by inflation.
Local economy
“We definitely need to do something about bringing money in and keeping it here,” Armagost said.
Armagost would like to focus on finding new revenue streams for the city that aren’t related to the University of Wyoming. He said improving the local job market could encourage people to live in the city long term instead of moving away.
The candidates agreed that an economic infusion is needed. Some felt focusing on small businesses is the answer, while others want to recruit large corporations.
“The role of City Council is to support the small businesses of locals, but also find large businesses that are going to stay here and not take our money and run,” Dixon said.
Kasckow said the focus should shift to supporting local businesses and providing needed infrastructure. Newman agreed, noting that the city should use preexisting resources that help local small businesses get their start in Laramie.
Communication
Multiple candidates said improving communication between the city and residents is needed.
“Our biggest problem of all is apathy,” Glass said. “People didn’t vote for people on City Council, and that’s terrible … We really need to get people more involved.”
Glass said he takes issue with the fact that members of the public aren’t able to show their faces on City Council Zoom calls, and that he would like to see the city improve communications with residents and make more evidence-based decisions.
Kasckow said one way to improve communication would be to hire a public information person who would be in charge of social media and other platforms, in addition to breaking down complex issues in more understandable ways.
Armagost said that in addition to using social media and phone calls, the city could use podcasts or YouTube videos to inform the public and provide an option for residents to speak out in a comments section after meetings.
Newman suggested that finding money to mail publications to residents could be another way to increase communication.
Policing
The candidates expressed mixed opinions on initiatives proposed to increase transparency with the Laramie Police Department.
Kasckow said they would support a community oversight board of LPD because it would help increase transparency and government visibility. In addition, Kasckow would like to see more mental health resources and partnerships that could help overworked officers.
Dixon said that in addition to more mental health training, he would be in favor of a community group that includes civilians and police officers working together to solve problems.
Armagost agreed there should be some kind of oversight and that increased funding for LPD would allow for more training.
Glass said that while an oversight board would be relatively “toothless” because of issues of legality, it would still have value.
“We should offer the best pay and the perks making it so desirable to work for LPD that we can pick and choose among applicants … with pristine records,” he said, adding that a city ordinance could be created to require that officers who don’t measure up are removed from their positions.
Newman said he would absolutely not support an oversight board the way it was previously proposed to the City Council, which raised legality concerns for some, but that he may consider a different proposal.
Albany County coroner
The two Albany County Coroner candidates started off their discussion by explaining what a coroner does.
The job includes investigating unattended deaths such as suicides, homicides and accidents, and helping to take care of the deceased person’s assets, said candidate Sally King said.
This includes examining deaths in the jail, keeping records and statistics, communicating with families of the deceased and protecting their privacy, added her opponent Tiffany Reed.
King, who is running on the Democratic ticket, said she doesn’t think the coroner position should be partisan. She explained that the job comes down to caring for people and keeping track of their possessions.
“You are their last voice, and I think that’s important,” King said. “I don’t think party lines matter for this job. I think it comes down to your experience and your compassion.”
Reed, who is running as a Republican, said that some aspects of political affiliation could influence her demeanor in the job. Self-described as “conservative, if not ultra-conservative,” Reed said she would consider privacy and communication with the media.
“There are lines you are going to have to toe about maybe when things are in the newspaper about an investigation,” she said.
Reed has experience as a veterinarian, which she said would allow her to bring anatomy knowledge, communication and record keeping skills to the job. She said she also has experience communicating with law enforcement for animal cruelty and similar cases.
King has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and physiology, and has been working as a deputy coroner at the Albany County Coroner’s Office for more than five years. She said her existing relationship with law enforcement and other partners would be an asset to the office.
Reed said that one thing she would change with the local coroner’s office is decreasing the time it takes to provide death certificates.
“You just do what you have to do and you do it until you’re completely finished,” Reed said. “(That) includes doing records before you get home. Waiting for others isn’t any reason not to keep (families) in the loop.”
King said she feels the office has a pretty good response time, considering that on top of balancing their personal lives, coroners often have to wait for police to finish investigations and for toxicology and autopsy reports to return, which can take six to eight weeks.
“(With) a lot of these things, our hands are kind of tied with outsourced resources,” King said.