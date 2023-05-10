City of Laramie logo

The city of Laramie is taking serious steps toward reducing leftover standing water and possible flooding in West Laramie after storms pass through the area.

At a Laramie City Council meeting last week, Civil Engineer and Project Manager Zeb Coulter discussed the steps taken in designing the first two phases of the Wyoming Avenue Project-West Laramie Storm Water Outfall project.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus