As state lawmakers continue to wrangle at the state Capitol over how to redraw legislative districts throughout Wyoming, Laramie City Council is discussing ways to do the same with its ward boundaries.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council voted 7-2 to move forward with a preliminary version of a ward boundary map, titled Proposal 2.1, though members agreed it’s likely to change before being finalized.
Much like the Legislature, the city is required to redraw its ward boundaries to account for population changes after the most recent U.S. Census.
Some council members wanted to postpone the discussion until the state decides on a new redistricting map, but city employees said there wouldn’t be time for the ordinance to go through the required three readings unless the process gets goin.
“Our window to try and educate the public and provide information to all the electors is really slim with the time we have to work with,” said Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales.
State legislators have yet to agree on redistricting plans proposed by a joint committee that worked on the project for months. This week, they threw out a 62-representative, 31-senator plan in favor of a 60-30 plan that closely mirrors current boundaries but fails to meet population requirements.
Council member Andrea Summerville expressed a desire to wait until the Legislature makes a final decision on the redistricting bill before moving forward with the ward boundary process, arguing that discussing the lines preemptively would be a waste of time.
She also cited issues with the Proposal 2.1 map, claiming it’s different from previous maps the council discussed in December.
“As the only (City Council) member that lives west of the railroad tracks, I wholeheartedly oppose this map,” Summerville said.
Mayor Paul Weaver voted against the ordinance as well, though he didn’t cite a reason.
Council member Erin O’Doherty said the proposal was brought up in previous meetings and that it would likely be the best match with the Legislature’s redistricting effort.
One of the primary concerns with previous maps the council discussed was slivers of certain areas that could take away voter privacy, O’Doherty said.
“We want to preserve the votes of any elector,” Gonzales said. “If we have a small population where the votes are minimal, if you talked with a neighbor and know you cast a ballot and they may not have, it could potentially (counteract) the privacy of that vote.”
The first reading of the ordinance will likely take place next week.
“We’ve chosen a map for the process of ordinance adoption … under the understanding that it will probably be subject to change,” Weaver said.
Wyoming Community Gas program
The council also was briefed about local beneficiaries of the Wyoming Community Gas program, which donated $24,058 from its 2021 revenues to be divided among three nonprofits: Downtown Clinic, Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Soup Kitchen.
Last year, the Laramie program gained 17 customers, generating an additional $200 for the community groups.
“It’s been an interesting two years as everyone knows,” said Ted Cramer, spokesperson for Laramie Soup Kitchen. “Our costs are up, our demand is up. ... This is just one way the city partners with us to be able to meet that need.”