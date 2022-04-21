Laramie City Council eased some zoning restrictions Tuesday night even as a group of residents lobbied against the ordinance, arguing it will change the aesthetic of some neighborhoods.
Titled Ordinance No. 2044, the new regulations will impact building codes in R1, LR and RR single-family residential areas.
About a dozen people gathered outside Laramie City Hall prior to the council meeting, some with signs urging no votes on the third and final reading of 2044. They weren't allowed inside City Hall because the council has been holding its meetings virtually because of the pandemic.
That didn't dissuade them from trying to get their message across the council members.
“We want space, quiet and quality — not big buildings,” said Carol Adams, who lives in the Alta Vista neighborhood.
“Wide-open spaces is what Laramie is known for,” added Bruce Adams.
The new ordinance changes minimum lot size and setback requirements and eliminates a requirement single family homes have a garage. While city officials say the changes are meant to give developers flexibility to develop more affordable living spaces, building a garage or exceeding the minimum lot and setback requirements will still be allowed for those who want to do so.
The ordinance also allows for accessory dwelling units to be built and rented. These units must have a separate entrance and be smaller than the principal structure on a property. Only one unit per principal structure will be allowed.
The zoning changes have been in the works for months as the City Council continues to work toward its goal of bringing more affordable housing opportunities to Laramie. Last year, the city approved a similar set of changes to multi-family zones.
“Housing affordability has been a tremendous issue in Laramie,” said Planning Division spokesperson Philipp Gabathuler. “All of (the changes) add flexibility to the developer’s tool chest to what they can do. They’re not restrictive, they’re opening up the playbook, if you will.”
Gabathuler said he found newspaper clippings about issues with housing access in Laramie dating back to 1993.
While the city doesn’t have data for the last two years, past studies have shown Laramie second only to Jackson when it comes to a lack of housing affordability in Wyoming. One reason is a gap between home prices and median incomes, said Mayor Paul Weaver.
“The problem is our working young professionals ages 25-44 are very lowly compensated,” said City Manager Janine Jordan.
Council member Fred Schmechel said the lack of housing affordability has made it more difficult for the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance to recruit companies that could bring economic vitality to the area.
Character concerns
During the meeting's public comment period, some residents attending online said the ordinance changes would violate the trust they had in the character of the neighborhoods they choose to live in. Many spent their savings to buy a home where they did.
“It just concerned me that our neighborhood would be changed,” said resident Mundy Aron. “I think the possibility that there would be rentals in a single-family area would mean more parking on the street and just more crowding.
"I don’t see our area as a high-density area, and to me that’s what we’re trying to do with this proposal.”
Those gathered outside City Hall expressed concern they hadn’t heard about the zoning changes enough in advance to provide public comment. Some said they only learned of Ordinance 2044 when they found unsigned fliers in their mailboxes raising concerns about the issue.
(It is a federal crime to place objects in others’ mailboxes.)
“We feel concerned about the way it's been brought up," said resident Nina Rose. "There’s different ideas on how to solve housing issues."
Resident and former City Council member Hugh McGinley said city representatives should strive to go beyond the bare minimum when informing people about potentially significant changes to neighborhoods. He also mentioned that the Zoom format of holding public meetings presents challenges for older people to participate.
After a failed motion to postpone the third reading of the ordinance, it passed 6-3 with "no" votes from council members Pat Gabriel, Brian Shuster and Erin O’Doherty. O’Doherty said that while she personally agrees with the ordinance, she voted against it to be a voice for people in her ward.