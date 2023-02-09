This February 2020 Boomerang file photo shows 3rd Street and downtown as viewed from north looking south. The Laramie City Council approved a resolution during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in support of beautification efforts along the 3rd Street downtown district corridor, but instead of using medians in the design, will divert that funding for other efforts.
In Laramie, a university town that’s also very cold, it’s not unheard of that a heavily intoxicated person will enter a home that is not their own.
To protect private homeowners, the Laramie City Council has passed on second reading an ordinance that would amend municipal code to prohibit intoxicated individuals from entering private homes or places without the knowledge or consent of the owner of the occupant.
City code currently prohibits people who are intoxicated and “in such a condition that he or she is unable to exercise care for his or her own safety or the safety of others” from being in public places. That public place could be privately owned, like a movie theater, retail store or restaurant.
“If you are found in a public place and you are under the influence of alcohol, or drugs, or a combination of both, to a degree where you can’t take care of yourself or others, then you are deemed to have violated the (current) ordinance, and the police can place you under arrest for disorderly conduct,” Laramie’s Assistant City and Prosecuting Attorney Holli Austin-Belaski explained during an interview with the Laramie Boomerang Wednesday.
Sometimes, though, a person who is heavily intoxicated will enter a private home that is not their own, she said.
“The purpose of this was really to incorporate those rare instances where somebody is found on private property, be it in your backyard, in your living room, to a degree so that police can arrest them under this ordinance,” Austin-Belaski said.
Councilor Joe Shumway asked if the language of the ordinance should include “illegal” before it refers to drugs. Austin-Belaski said that there are times when a legally prescribed drug or prescription, especially combined with alcohol, can lead to the same situation.
“Wyoming law defines drug as essentially anything that can alter one’s state, so you could be prescribed a legal drug, and could have a prescription for something combined with alcohol, that makes it so you are no longer in control of your mental faculties,” she said.
Similarly, a person can be charged with a DUI for driving under the influence of prescription drugs, according to Austin-Belaski.
Currently, police can remove someone from private property for various reasons in conjunction with the property owner. The change will mean that a heavily intoxicated person can also be arrested for disorderly conduct in that situation.
“If they are so intoxicated that they can’t care for themselves, but we are only removing them from the home and placing them on the sidewalk, we certainly haven’t resolved the problem,” she said.
The council voted unanimously in favor of the change, and will hear the ordinance once more on third reading.
Other business
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, it also voted to approve a grant from the State Loan and Investment Board American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for $2,904,000 for its C-Line Sanitary Sewer Project.
“This is one we should be really, really excited about,” Laramie Public Works Director Brooks Webb said.
The project will take place this summer and engineering staff is currently preparing bid documents. Webb said the sanitary sewer project will include a 24-inch sewer line that runs all the way down 6th Street from Canby Street to Ivinson Avenue. The line currently has a bottleneck located between Canby and and Ivinson that requires correction prior to the completion of the Ivinson Avenue upgrades.
During the past decade, the city has been working to upsize and rehabilitate its sanitary sewer outfall lines, according to Webb.
The council also approved a resolution in support of beautification efforts along the 3rd Street downtown district corridor, but instead of using medians in the design, will divert that funding for other efforts.
According to the resolution, the Laramie Main Street Alliance and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have found that previously planned “current mid-block median design from Clark Street to Lewis Street does not meet the needs of all stakeholders including the traveling public as it creates safety and maintenance concerns.”
