As the University of Wyoming welcomes thousands of students to its Laramie campus, part of a nearby street is closing.
Laramie City Council has given a green light to close Lewis Street between 14th and 15th streets as work continues on an ongoing $250 million UW effort to build new residence halls in the area.
Once the project is completed, the section of Lewis Street will act as a service road to the new dormitories.
The closure, while part of a longstanding agreement between the city and university, came as a disappointment to some Laramie City Council members and one resident who expressed concern about public access to the area near the UW Lab School.
Council member Andrea Summerville has said the closure could make it more difficult and dangerous for parents to drop their children off at the school, which is located near Lewis and 13th streets.
The university agreed to add a bus stop and school zone around the area to mitigate the issues along with improving nearby crosswalks and adding two 30-minute parking spaces for Lab School parents and visitors.
During a meeting Tuesday, council member Bryan Shuster worried that long-term UW projects in the area impacting 15th Street will have an ongoing negative impact on the community as they move forward.
The university’s plan is not in line with the city’s needs, he said.
“People are not negotiating in good faith,” Shuster said. “I’m sure there’s going to be more problems down the road.”
Council member Fred Schmechel and Mayor Paul Weaver agreed that communication between UW, the city and residents needs improvement.