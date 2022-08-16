Boomerang Writer
Laramie City Council hopefuls waiting for the results of Tuesday’s primary election to roll in in varied ways. Some celebrated with their families at home and others at local watch parties.
Boomerang Writer
Laramie City Council hopefuls waiting for the results of Tuesday’s primary election to roll in in varied ways. Some celebrated with their families at home and others at local watch parties.
“I think there’s a lot of challenging topics that Laramie will be facing in coming years, and I think incoming council members need to be ready for them,” said Mayor and City Council President Paul Weaver said. “I think there’s also a lot of great opportunities.”
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Albany County primary were unavailable as of press time for today’s print edition of the Boomerang. Visit laramieboomerang.com to read an updated version of this story and view results and more primary coverage.
Moving into the general election, Wards 1 and 2 both have one four-year seat available, while Ward 3 has two four-year seats available.
“If I don’t win, that’s OK because I have a Plan B,” said Ward 1 candidate Allison Cunningham prior to the reporting of any results.
Cunningham said that state Rep. Ocean Andrews had urged her to run for the Wyoming House of Representatives in 2024.
“I’m feeling good about my race,” O’Doherty said Tuesday night, adding that she’s happy to work with Paul Shumway, another Ward 3 candidate, in the future, even as they hold different beliefs on some issues.
Here are all the candidates for Laramie City Council on the primary election ballot:
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 3
Several council members have expiring terms, but not all are running for re-election, including Weaver. Schmechel, Shuster and O’Doherty all ran in the primary to retain their seats.
“Some people are well-suited to really spend many, many years on City Council, and for other people two terms or eight years is a really substantial amount of time,” said Weaver. “I look forward to seeing what new folks prioritize in terms of issues they care about and how they reflect the community, I’ll keep an eye on (the council).”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.