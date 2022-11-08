Unofficial general election results are in for the Laramie City Council races in three wards with the following winners: Micah Richardson for Ward 1; Brandon Newman for Ward 2; and Erin O'Doherty and Joe Shumway for Ward 3.

Official results will be determined after they are certified Friday, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said.

This article was last updated at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 after absentee votes were counted.

