Laramie City Council discussed the possibility of having an in-person meeting option on Tuesday. The motion was voted down by the majority of the council. 

Despite complaints from residents, Laramie City Council voted to continue its virtual-only format on Tuesday during a Zoom meeting.

A group of demonstrators gathered outside City Hall in April to oppose city ordinance number 2044, which eased certain zoning restrictions in single family residential areas. Some members of the group expressed frustrations with not being able to discuss the matter with the city council in-person.

