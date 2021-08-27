Laramie City Council has given a green light for the city to apply to the Rocky Mountain Blue Sky program to receive $40,000 in support of the installation of a solar array and electric vehicle charging station at Laramie Fire Station No. 3.
The fire station and the proposed location for the charging station are located in West Laramie on Snowy Range Road.
In their proposal to the council, city officials said they had been working with Creative Energies Solar on the project and estimate the cost at $80,000. Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer said the Blue Sky grant would cover about 50 percent of what’s needed for the project, with the city providing the other $40,000.
If the project is approved and completed, the solar array will provide close to 25% of Fire Station No. 3’s energy needs. It also will encourage universal electric vehicle charging in the western part of the city.
Electric vehicle owners will be able to pull up on the street and pay for the electricity via a mobile app or credit card. The proposal for an electric vehicle charging station comes in response to a Wyoming Department of Transportation’s study that identified a need across the state for electric vehicle charging stations. If approved, this would be the city’s second charging station.
“We’ve made some pretty big policy commitments to this over the last few years,” said Mayor Paul Weaver.
In 2020, the city established a goal to reduce carbon emissions from municipal government facilities and to be carbon neutral by the year 2050. This year, council has adopted a goal to continue renewable energy installations at city facilities and properties.
Rocky Mountain Power provides Blue Sky grants to non-residential users in its service area to support renewable energy projects. In 2020, the city was awarded a Blue Sky grant to support the installation of solar panels at the Laramie Recreation Center and the Ice and Events Center.
The 25 kWh solar project was completed in May and represents the city’s first major step toward its goal of carbon neutrality. If approved and completed, the fire station solar array also would be a 25 kWh project.