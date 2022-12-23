City of Laramie

Laramie City Council could soon grant the wish of many community members to be able to once again attend city government meetings in-person.

The council voted unanimously, with two abstentions from Mayor Paul Weaver and council member Fred Schmechel, to allow a hybrid format for its meeting Jan. 3.

