...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Laramie City Council could soon grant the wish of many community members to be able to once again attend city government meetings in-person.
The council voted unanimously, with two abstentions from Mayor Paul Weaver and council member Fred Schmechel, to allow a hybrid format for its meeting Jan. 3.
That will be the first meeting of the new city council after the 2022 general election. Micah Richardson, Brandon Newman and Joe Shumway will join the council, taking the place of Schmechel, Weaver and council member Bryan Shuster.
This week’s vote will allow the council to join the meeting by attending at City Hall or calling in through Zoom or their phone, with the same options offered to the public. The council will then vote on how it would like to format meetings moving forward.
The potential for the change could be to the satisfaction of multiple residents and new city council members who claimed that it was past time for the council to resume in-person meetings.
Since the city council passed a resolution in January 2022 requiring that people attend city council meetings virtually in response to the pandemic, there have been some changes to enhance safety in the chambers.
The city has installed a new HVAC system that cycles fresh air through the building and has installed security measures including a security door and a wall to control the flow of foot traffic, Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer said.
The council chambers also are equipped with technology to videotape in-person meetings, such as cameras and portable microphones.