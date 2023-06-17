The Laramie City Council has recently discussed a review board for the Laramie Police Department, the idea of handbills being placed on cars and the beautification of the downtown 3rd Street corridor.
Citizen review board
In 2020 a small group came together with the hopes of bringing increased communication and to review public engagement relative to municipal policing efforts.
One of the results was the group bringing a recommendation to the city council for a review committee.
During a council regular meeting on June 6 a proposal was considered for a permanent Laramie Police Department citizen review board. The board would act as a go-between with the department and citizens, allowing an understanding of the city service and to give feedback.
“The council was looking to establish a committee for the purpose of providing an effective partnership between the Laramie Police Department and the community, and I believe that this board is part of that resolution of creating a better relationship with our community,” Laramie Police Department Chief Brian Browne said. “I will add with an emphasis that it is only a part of what we are doing as a police department to actively engage with our community.”
The review board will consist of seven members including: Browne; City Manager Janine Jordan; one Albany County representative with law enforcement background to be appointed by the council; and four Albany County residents appointed by council, with preference given to Laramie residents, with an interest in improving police and community relations.
Councilmember Pat Gabriel asked, “How would you envision putting together an agenda for your meetings?”
Browne replied: “One of the new positions that we have at the police department is an administrative sergeant and this will be one of his primary roles. Setting the agenda and acting as the recorder once he receives training through the city manager’s office and the city clerk to do so appropriately. It will be one of his primary activities to prepare presentations for the board to answer any questions regarding discussions related to the board and prepare the agenda”
It was the first reading for consideration of the proposal for a citizen review board.
Handbills
For a while an ordinance has regulated which agencies can place handbills on private property, such as cars. At the city council meeting Jordan gave a brief overview of the amendment set to be added.
“This is a small modification to chapter nine, a section within the nuisance code,” Jordan said. “It would allow for the city, for purposes of public information or in the conduct of its official duties, to place materials on vehicles to make the owners aware of a variety of matters that would fall under the course of official duties or public information category.”
The amendment passed its third reading and is set to go into effect, but not without concern from a few of the councilmembers.
“I can probably think of 20 reasons related to city business that it’s completely appropriate,” Councilmember Andi Summerville said. “But I am still very queasy about the designee piece of allowing other third-party agencies to do this or entering into agreements with any type of businesses or organizations to do this, as well”
She suggested it might be better if each of the projects not directly related to the city be run by the council first for approval.
Mayor Brian Harrington agreed and asked if Jordan could come back in a year to review the pro’s and con’s of the amendment.
Beautification
The downtown area is the heart of the city, with people walking the streets at all hours of the day. But just because it is not broken doesn’t mean the city can’t spruce it up a bit.
Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer presented the council with the city’s and Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) ideas to enhance the downtown area during a work session on Tuesday. He outlined three goals he hopes to accomplish as work on 3rd Street begins.
The first was improving pedestrian safety, especially at the intersections of Grand Avenue and 3rd Street and Ivinson Avenue and 3rd Street. Feezer plans to expand the corners into bulb-outs, allowing for more space between traffic and pedestrians. He also hopes to use colored concrete to emphasize the pedestrian crosswalk.
“What it makes is a shorter passage for pedestrians so they don’t have to cross parking and lanes all at the same time,” Feezer said. “… It will lead to an improvement in pedestrian safety.”
Another way to improve pedestrian safety is by lowering the speed limit between Garfield Street and University Avenue. This could open the field of vision for drivers on the road by not only making it safer for pedestrians but also allowing drivers to observe the downtown area while they drive through.
The second goal is signal improvements to the light poles and pedestrian alert poles. The city has been struggling with the older signals in the downtown area and is now looking to unify each pole to be the same shape and color. Though it may be more for aesthetics, it is a step that Feezer and WYDOT deems a necessary upgrade.
The third goal is a possible gateway treatment to grab the attention of visitors and welcome them into Laramie. There are three options for this improvement: a banner that could be changed for special events; two installation pieces to highlight local art and mark the start of town; or an overhead structure with verbiage to welcome visitors in.
There is no set date for the beginning of any of these projects, but Feezer is working to coordinate with WYDOT to focus on one or more of these projects in tandem with WYDOT’s reconstruction of 3rd Street coming in 2025.
