The Albany County Commissioners and Laramie City Council held a joint work session on Tuesday to listen to presentations and address questions regarding Wyoming Department of Transportation’s current and upcoming projects as well as listen to updates for the Pilot Hill Recreation Area future management planning.
WYDOT District 1 Engineer Ralph Tarango began by addressing rising prices for major items and services.
“Basically, the prices are doubling on our major items,” he said. “Our projects are costing us about 50% more due to inflation.”
Tarango presented slides to the council revealing a roughly $30 per ton increase for hot plant mix, roughly $450 per ton increase for binder and $1 to $2 increase per pound for structure steel.
He added that rising prices and inflation makes it difficult to complete more projects in a timely manner, and while funding has increased for WYDOT, the number of projects they can complete has not.
“We’re actually doing less projects even though we’re getting more money,” Tarango said.
In terms of current and upcoming projects, it was revealed that construction on 3rd Street is delayed and will likely not be completed until next spring. Ryan Shields, District 1 construction engineer, addressed the Curtis Street Bridge rebuild project, saying that the project is scheduled to be completed on time, and that “August is a realistic time frame” for citizens to see the project finalized.
Shields also discussed a wide array of upcoming projects spanning into 2029, which included lighting replacements, road work on highways surrounding Laramie as well as Interstate 80, and sidewalk repairs, which included part of South 3rd Street and U.S. Highway 287 that has been a common complaint among community members.
“I just wanted to commend you on the inclusion of the sidewalk on the west side of 287 and 3rd Street. That’s been an area of many complaints from our public especially because many of our low-income individuals are the ones who are having to walk that area,” Vice Mayor Sharon Cumbie said. “I think the inclusion of the sidewalk in that design is very community focused and forward-thinking.”
Pilot Hill Recreation Area
The meeting also heard a presentation from Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill, Inc. Pilot Hill is a community effort and project to preserve roughly 11 square miles of open land east of Laramie for recreational opportunities, wildlife habitat and educational opportunities.
Mathews shared that Pilot Hill is rapidly growing and has seen an increase in visitors as it becomes more commonly known to the Laramie and surrounding communities.
“We have established enough of the project that it is an entity, that people are really out there using it. Our first year of using trail counters, we noticed about 50,000 visits to Pilot Hill. Last year, we had over 150,000 visits to Pilot Hill,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mathews added that moving forward, parking and the establishment of a trailhead will be a major project. A parking area with restrooms and shelters are planned to be built on East Willet Drive and her team is hoping to begin the project this fall. This will be a strategic gateway to the land, as it is meant to bring people far enough into Laramie to enjoy the community as well as serve as an easy entrance point for locals.
“Part of the reason for creating the gateway in town is that we really want all the visitors that are going to use the property to come far enough into the community to know that we have restaurants and businesses that they can support; and also so that our school groups and our citizens can access the property in really safe locations and utilize the place for learning opportunities and for the health benefits with it,” she said.
While Mathews shared that further development and planning is still up in the air, community members can expect the gateway area to be open by 2026 due to grant restrictions. She also added that while donors have and continue to play a critical role in the establishment and promotion of Pilot Hill, more financial help will be needed to see the project through its completion.
