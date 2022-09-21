Boomerang Writer
A group of consultants is asking Laramie residents, property owners and visitors to analyze what it is they love about the Laramie area and how they want to see it change in the future.
Logan Simpson, the Fort Collins-based planning firm, is working with the city of Laramie and Albany County to create a growth plan that will allow them to navigate the area’s growth as local population numbers continue to increase.
By the end of the project, the city and county will have a written agreement that outlines how both entities should navigate future development projects. The plan will take into account everything from building code to the character of different neighborhoods.
The plan will focus on the areas directly around Laramie, where development is most likely to occur as the population grows.
“We’re basically melding these elements, city and county, together and saying how large is Laramie going to be, and what should that pattern potentially be,” Logan Simpson representative Cameron Gloss said during a meeting with both entities last week.
Since the project began in March, the firm has conducted interviews with community stakeholders from the county and city who may be interested in the growth plan. It also has sought comment from members of the general public through in-person conversations and online questionnaires.
Gloss presented these findings during the meeting and outlined some common opinions among Albany County residents who live within and outside of the city.
There is a widespread desire to maintain the rural character of the city, while also allowing for more affordable housing options, Gloss said. The majority of survey respondents named housing as the top challenge to development, with water, infrastructure and other challenges coming up, as well.
The firm used community input to create an ideal growth scenario for the Laramie area, outlining which areas should stay rural and which will be the site of higher population density as development continues.
This map would generally keep the rural character of Laramie intact throughout the center of the city and create more urban housing options in clusters at the edges.
Laramie Planning Manager Derek Teini explained that once large lots are in place, it becomes difficult to add denser, more affordable housing options. That’s why it’s better to plan ahead, he said.
“You can plan for logical and good growth that’s economically and fiscally responsible for the community and makes sense for the land and areas that we’re trying to grow,” he said.
Larger lot sizes in the southeastern portion of the city have already established a rural pattern of development in the area that will likely remain intact, Gloss said.
Urban housing could be located in the northeastern, northwestern and western sides of Laramie, where there is still space for new developments. These areas could become pedestrian-friendly and include retail options, Gloss said. The area near 30th Street and Interstate 80 is one of the areas where this model could be implemented.
The city and county also could use a variety of methods to ensure the desired types of developments occur in the Laramie area, Gloss said. Some governments have specific design standards for developments, while others offer density bonuses that align with lot size and open space requirements.
Logan Simpson is now in the process of taking local input to create a set of regulations the city and county can implement to guide new development. These topics will be discussed during a joint Planning and Zoning Commission meeting from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday.
During an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, the public can read and provide comments on the draft code language.
The firm will then begin working on an intergovernmental agreement on the plan for the city and county.