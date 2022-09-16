Albany County residents herald the Casper Aquifer as a crucial resource for clean water for the community. Now, county and Laramie city officials want the public’s input on a draft plan meant to update protections to the aquifer.
The Casper Aquifer provides 55% of the drinking water for Laramie and 100% of the drinking water for Albany County residents living outside the city limits.
“It supports the community. It gives us the water we need to do what we do every day,” said Mark Stacy, a hydrogeologist from Stantec, a consulting firm helping draft the plan.
The plan outlines two specific threats to the aquifer’s preservation: faulty septic systems and exposure to hazardous materials from Interstate 80 and the Union Pacific Railroad, and seeks to protect it through a variety of approaches.
Past studies have shown that some local wells contain nitrate levels above 10 mg/L, likely from septic issues, according to a presentation of the plan from Stantec. Nitrate levels above 10 mg/L can cause health issues such as birth defects, thyroid disease and cancer.
The issue is not widespread and is concentrated outside of Laramie in the East Grand subdivision area, said city natural resources administrator Darren Parkin. He explained that while officials are aware of which drinking water supplies were reported to be impacted in a 2019 study, there is no process in place to notify residents of the issue.
Parkin declined to share specific locations of contamination, citing a strained relationship with property owners.
“That causes a lot of angst among people who live out there,” he said. “There’s been past comments in the paper that irritated folks in the county to further strain that relationship.”
To combat the nitrate problem, the plan recommends a requirement that new and replaced septic systems in portions of the protection area include advanced treatment units that remove nitrates from wastewater. This could reduce the amount of nitrate entering the aquifer from 52 mg/L to 22 mg/L, according to the presentation.
Financial assistance is available for families needing to replace their septic system. The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers grants for families that meet a specific income threshold, and the Environmental Protection Agency offers additional resources. The plan recommends that the city and county work to find more financial assistance for the process as well.
The plan also includes some new prohibited activities in the protection area.
Commercial animal feeding where animals are confined for 45 days or longer over a year-long period or where vegetation or post-harvest residues are not sustained in the normal growing season would be prohibited. Ranching, grazing and professional livestock would still be allowed.
The plan also would prohibit golf courses using a commercial turf that requires high levels of water consumption, fertilizer and pesticide use. Native grasses or artificial turf with low water requirements would still be allowed.
Other changes
The new plan will include a slight shift of the western Casper Aquifer Protection Area boundary that will generally move it eastward. The new boundary more closely aligns with property lines and the thickness of Satanka shale in the area.
The Satanka shale protects the western side of the aquifer, according to the presentation. The new line ensures that sensitive areas where less than 75 feet of Satanka shale are present are part of the protection area. This change includes more thickness near Simpson Springs and the Turner Wellfield.
The plan also outlines methods to continue researching and testing the quality of water in the aquifer through the addition of test holes and data collection.
Anyone with questions or comments on the plan can submit them using an online form or by mailing or hand-delivering them to the city clerk’s office or Albany County Planning Department.
An in-person public comment session on the draft plan will take place at the Municipal Operations Center from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5. Oct. 8 is the last day to comment on the plan.
A full version of the draft plan is available on the city and county websites.