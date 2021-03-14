The City of Laramie and Albany County offices will be closed on Monday, March 15 due to adverse weather conditions and poor road conditions.
Both the city and county offices plan to open as usual on March 16.
The University of Wyoming’s closure notice states that due to dangerous winter weather and unsafe travel conditions, the University of Wyoming will be closed Monday. The emergency closure includes all campus facilities and employees, with the exception of essential workers performing critical services. This means there will be no online or in-person classes on Monday. Nonessential employees should not come to campus.
Due to significant snowfall, high winds and drifting LCCC will be closed on Monday. This includes all LCCC locations: Cheyenne, Laramie, and Pine Bluffs. All classes and events are canceled.
For updated information, visit lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels. At this time, activities are anticipated to resume as usual on Tuesday.
Due to severe weather conditions, residents should refrain from all unnecessary travel. Residents are also encouraged to keep furnace and water heater vents clear of ice to prevent carbon monoxide issues.
If there are any utility lines, including electrical, cable, or phone, that are down due to this potential storm, stay away from the downed lines and contact the appropriate utility provider. Important provider contact information is below:
• Rocky Mountain Power (Electrical): Call 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 759677 if you have downed electrical lines in your area, get as far away as possible. Once you’re safe, call 9-1-1.
• Black Hills Energy (Natural Gas): Call 1-888-890-5554 if you smell a gas odor—immediately evacuate from the building or area. Once you're away from the building call 9-1-1.
• Spectrum (Phone): 1-833-267-6094.
• CenturyLink (Phone): 1-800-244-1111.
• Road & Travel Conditions: Call 5-1-1.
In an emergency please call 9-1-1. Please do NOT call 9-1-1 or dispatch for power outages, road and travel conditions, or other informational issues. Stay warm, stay safe, stay indoors.