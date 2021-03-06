During their Feb. 23 work session, the City Council listened to a presentation about the possibilities for police accountability in the City of Laramie. The presentation was given by Chief of the Laramie Police Department (LPD), Dale Stalder, and city manager, Janine Jordan.
This presentation was given in response to the resolution adopted by City Council on June 30, 2020 with respect to policing services. The June 2020 resolution was adopted in response to Laramie residents marching in solidarity this past summer with national demonstrations in protest of unjust policing practices.
Resolution 2020-38 outlines four objectives for policing in Laramie: transparency, training, procedures, and accountability. The resolution includes a commitment from the city to identify and present options for the creation of a civilian oversight board; investigate areas in which mental health professionals may be utilized instead of or in combination with police officers; increase positive interactions between the LPD and the public; and identify funding within public safety budget to increase crisis intervention training in the LPD.
“When the resolution was passed last June, I will admit that I knew little about civilian oversight,” Stalder said.
CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT MODELS OVERVIEW
“There’s a lot of academic and theoretical insight into citizens oversight. At the outset, there’s very little research-based outcomes on the effectiveness of citizen oversight,” Stalder said at the top of his presentation. He added that there are currently no “best practices” for citizen oversight. Instead, he offered three different models: investigation focused models, review focused models, and auditor/monitor focused monitors.
Under an investigation focused model, a citizen agency works separately from the police department to conduct independent investigations and make recommendations of findings to the chief. This is the most independent form of oversight, and requires full-time, non-police trained staff.
A review focused model reviews the quality of work done by an internal affairs operation. It is commonly composed of citizen volunteers who review citizen complaints, and are typically not involved in internal investigations.
An auditor/monitor focused model has an auditor or monitor work directly with internal affairs to ensure proper handling of citizen complaints or other internal investigations. An auditor would review broad patterns of citizen complaints, and conduct evaluations of police policy, training and practices.
In his research, he has noted that civilian oversight boards have usually come as a result of a crisis. He noted that there were very few references in the research of oversight as a proactive decision by police departments.
During the public comment section, Tracey Rosenlund, director of civilian oversight for Albany County for Proper Policing (ACOPP), noted that a civilian oversight board is a positive and proactive approach to policing in Laramie. Police departments do not and should wait until there is a larger problem to enact one.
WORKING GROUP FOR POLICE AND COMMUNITY
City manager Janine Jordan offered a timeline and suggestions for a broad-based working group that will consider Laramie’s municipal policing services and community needs. The group would investigate data, evidence, and available resources and partnerships. It would also search for potential solutions and methods for attaining the community’s needs, values, and priorities for policing services.
This working group is anticipated to meet over a period of 12 months to research and discuss this issue. Rather than swiftly adopt one of the aforementioned civilian oversight models, Jordan suggested tailoring a solution to the community.
“What we would like to recommend is taking the time to pursue a Laramie-centric solution. What problem are we trying to solve? What are the priorities and goals and accountability measures?” Jordan said. The envisioned working group would include city residents, representatives from the city, and other institutional representatives. Jordan presented an anticipated schedule for the working group, which starts off with a city council resolution during their March 16 meeting.
“A 12 month working group is a good step forward. Rushing into a solution is more likely to cause the solution to fail,” said Rosenlund. She added that over the 12 months, people who experience policing should also be encouraged to participate in the discussion.
“I think it’s important as we’re looking for participants in the working group to include people who have experienced being policed,” Amanda Pittman said during the public comment portion of the meeting. She suggested that the working group include people who have been in jail, or who have been subject to a Title 25 hold.
STRONG COMMUNITY FEEDBACK
The presentation by Stalder and Jordan was met with poignant feedback from the public. The biggest concern expressed during the public comment section was that Stalder and city staff members were presenting their research about the independent oversight of their own organization.
“I find it ironic we are having the police chief do the research for a community oversight board,” said Ilyana Saucedo, Laramie resident.
“I do have some concerns about the chief of police doing the research into this. I say that with the utmost respect to Chief Stalder. But he should not be doing the research, because we all have our biases,” Linda Divine said. Divine is a criminal defense attorney in Laramie.
She later added that it was not good optics to have the chief of police offering solutions to oversee his own organization. While Divine does not doubt Stalder’s sincerity, she said that appearance is important and can cause the public to question how seriously this issue is being taken.
“The impression it gave was not optimal,” Rosenlund said later, which she shared with the Boomerang regarding Stalder’s preparation of the presentation. “Oversight should not be chosen or housed by the police. It should be independent of the police. It can be off-putting to see the chief of police giving this presentation.”
Rosenlund added that the most important thing to focus on is moving forward and making progress on this issue.
A PATH FORWARD
In response to the feedback from the public, city council seemed amenable to expanding the conversation.
“One of the things we have heard a lot from the public is the need to diversity the input and feedback on this and I am in favor of this direction,” said Councilmember Brian Harrington (Ward 1).
Mayor Paul Weaver iterated that council voiced support for a more diverse representation for policing oversight. City manager Jordan also validated the public’s concerns about police and city involvement in the research.
“I’m not afraid of anyone double-checking our work,” Stalder said.
In a later conversation with the Boomerang, Stalder added that he believed that the next year will be a great opportunity to educate the public about the complexities of being a police officer and running a police department.
“I think the community deserves to be involved in ensuring their police department is transparent and respectful of people’s rights,” said Stalder.