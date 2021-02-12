During the Feb. 9 work session, city council listened to a presentation about a proposed rehabilitation of the Dowlin diversion ditch structure. This diversion ditch currently diverts water from the Laramie River into an irrigation ditch. It is located on the Monolith Ranch, which is the 11,000 acres south of Laramie that the city purchased in the 1980s for water rights. While the city is the majority owner, it also shares ownership with two private ranches.
“The Dowlin structure has long been recognized as an obstacle to fish habitat and movement,” said Darren Parkin, natural resources manager for the city.
In a 2016 study, the Wyoming Water Development Commission (WWDC) formally recognized the structure as an issue. The study noted that the diversion ditch was a “complete barrier” to fish migration, meaning most if not all fish cannot pass upstream during most flows.
“Any time there is a physical obstacle in a river, it blocks fish movement. Fish need to move to reach different habitats for different purposes throughout the year,” said Christina Barrineau, aquatic habitat biologist with Wyoming Game and Fish. She explained that fish move along a river for a variety of reasons, such as spawning, avoiding predators, and seeking refuge in cool waters during hot summer months.
“We haven’t had good connectivity between upstream and downstream [on the Laramie River] for a really long time,” Barrineau said. She added that reconfiguring the structure will allow fish to have access to more habitats, which will create a healthier fish population. For local anglers, this could lead to improved fishing along the Laramie River accesses.
Barrineau also noted that priority for the structure redesign would primarily be irrigation in addition to fish passage.
“I also have safety concerns for city staff during high waters,” Parkin added. The current Dowlin dam requires that a person stand on the structure and manually crank it open or closed, which presents a real danger during high water flows.
During the Feb. 9 work session, representatives from the city, Wyoming Game and Fish, and WWDC asked city council to authorize a Level II study of the structure. A Level II study would explore feasibility, design solutions, and cost estimates for the rehabilitation project. Enthusiastic support was shown by city council members, city staff, and the public throughout the meeting.
“I am busting at the seams about this project. I am very excited,” said Mayor Paul Weaver. Councilman Brian Harrington (Ward 1) also noted his extreme excitement.
“As a local angler and a member of Trout Unlimited, this project is super cool and exciting. We support it fully,” said Paul Laegreid, president of Laramie Valley’s Trout Unlimited chapter.
WWCD will be required to submit an application for the Level II study by March 1.