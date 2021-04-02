During a special meeting on March 30, Laramie City Council opened the floor for public comment for Resolution 2021-18, on the establishment of an ad hoc working group for police and community.
On June 30, 2020, Laramie City Council adopted Resolution 2020-38, which set forth objectives with regards to policing services and community relations. This resolution includes a commitment from the city to present options for the creation of a civilian oversight board, investigate areas in which mental health professionals may be utilized instead of or in combination with police officers, and increase crisis intervention training in the Laramie Police Department (LPD).
Last month, City Manager Janine Jordan presented her recommendation of forming an ad hoc working group to explore “Laramie-centric” solutions for police oversight and relations. This group would review municipal policing practices, legal framework and service statistics. Over the course of 12 months, it would break down detailed information and engage in informed dialogue, and then make recommendations to the city leadership about policing services. According to resolution 2021-18, a resolution to establish an ad hoc working group for police and community, the group would provide the following duties (not an exhaustive list):
• Advise on how to build understanding and communication between LPD and the community
• Advise regarding transparency and accountability around the use of force, police conduct, and police oversight
• Advise on possible solutions and methods for meeting the policing needs and values of the community
The proposed working group would consist of 21 members, and would include representatives from civilian residents of Laramie, institutional partners, municipal officials, and community liaisons.
Institutional representatives would include members from the Albany County School District; University of Wyoming criminal justice program; Council for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Associated Students of UW; Albany County Crime Victim Witness program; Albany County Community Mental Health Board; and a legal defense member.
The committee would also include current police oversight representatives, including two city council members, a member of the civil service commission, a police sworn management member (i.e. Chief of Police or Assistant Chief), a police civilian management member (e.g. human resource director), and a police legal management member. It would also include one municipal sworn officer and the police chaplain.
PUBLIC COMMENT STRONG ON BOTH SIDES
Public comment was significant on both sides of the argument.
“I am grateful that this special session has been created. This is a positive step forward in the community. This working group is really important,” Tracey Rosenlund, director of civilian oversight for Albany County for Proper Policing (ACOPP) said. She also expressed support for the eventual creation of a civilian oversight board should that be discussed during the committee meetings. Rosenlund noted that it is important for community members to have a neutral outlet to offer feedback on policing in their city.
Billy Harris, a Laramie community member, expressed his opposition to including law enforcement in the committee, citing that it could be harmful to general critique from other committee members. This sentiment was echoed by Amanda Pittman, a member of ACOPP, who said that police presence should be removed from the committee so that people feel safer and more comfortable to freely discuss the issues at hand.
Other community members objected to this idea.
“It’s absolutely essential to have the presence of law enforcement,” said Laura Francis, a city resident. She added that it is crucial to have insight from people who work in law enforcement and do the job day in and day out.
“You’ve got to have the average joe policeman participate,” said Tom Mattimore, Laramie resident, adding that the proposed makeup of the working group seemed biased against law enforcement.
Other community members shared wholehearted disapproval of the very creation of the ad hoc working committee.
“This will represent the liberal, progressive point of view. It won’t represent police departments,” said Rex Rees, Laramie resident.
At one point, LPD Chief Dale Stalder unmuted himself in the Zoom room to clarify his position on the creation of the ad hoc working committee.
“I did not indicate in any way that I was opposed to an ad hoc committee. I am not necessarily opposed to this working committee,” Stalder said, adding that he had previously expressed the opinion that LPD has adequate oversight already and that a civilian oversight board was unnecessary. However, the ad hoc committee is not the same as a civilian oversight board. The group’s purpose is to bring community members together to discuss what they would like to see from their city police department, and those items may or may not include a civilian oversight board. The group would meet over a course of 12 months to fully discuss the possibilities.
CITY COUNCIL DELAYS VOTE
After a lengthy public comment section, council debated whether or not they should vote on the resolution or wait until another meeting to discuss more fully.
“We’ve heard frustration about this process. I don’t think anyone on the council is deaf to that,” Mayor Paul Weaver said. He added that the discussion has been a lengthy and complicated one, and he does not anticipate that it will become less complicated with time.
“Bear with your local elected officials as we navigate this as best we can,” Weaver said. In a 5-4 vote, the council voted to postpone voting on Resolution 2021-18 on the establishment of an ad hoc working group for police and community. They will meet during a special session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, via Zoom to discuss further and vote.