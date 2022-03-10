...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Converse County... Lower Elevations
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains... Shirley Basin...Central
Carbon County...North Snowy Range Foothills...Southwest Carbon
County...Laramie Valley...South Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The Laramie City Council approved Proposal 2.1 to redraw ward boundaries on first reading Tuesday night. There could be amendments to the map on future readings.
Fair representation and efficiency were issues of concern for Laramie City Council members as they discussed redrawing the city's ward boundaries.
The process has been complicated at the local level because of indecision by the state Legislature about redistricting. It's been a controversial months-long process that has generated heated discussion and multiple proposals of how to remake the state's legislative boundaries that's still undecided in the final days of the 2022 session in Cheyenne.
City Council members and city staff have been split in previous discussions of the ward boundaries about whether they should wait for the Legislature to make a decision or move forward with their own process.
Laramie City Council is considering three ward maps: Proposal 2.1, Proposal 1B and Proposal 3. While city and county staff have recommended Proposal 2.1, some members of the council favor the other two maps, which they say provide more equal representation across the city.
Proposal 2.1 would create nine precincts that would be more efficient and cost effective during elections, said Jorey Unverzagt, spokesperson for the county’s planning department. The others would have more precincts, which would require more staff and resources to run polling places during elections.
The city has about $25,000 budgeted for elections, but could look to increase the amount to make up for higher costs if the council approves a different map, said Mayor Paul Weaver.
Council member Sharon Cumbie expressed concern that Proposal 2.1 breaks up the residential area south of Grand Avenue between 4th and 22nd Streets.
“I don’t think that (Proposal 2.1) reflects the nature of the city,” Cumbie said. “I think that it fractures Ward 2, which is a community of interest as we are in the central part of the city.”
Cumbie favors Proposal 1B, along with other council members who said it's more inclusive of West Laramie.
“We seem to have created this imaginary divide by the railroad tracks that really isolates the west side of town,” said council member Andrea Summerville. “Map 1B looks at communities of interest across the tracks.”
For the sake of time, the council voted to approve Proposal 2.1 on first reading Tuesday with the option to make amendments on further readings. A second reading is scheduled for March 15.