Laramie City Council wants the city to clean up its act.
The council has given the green light to a resolution a acknowledging there are blight conditions across the community and recognizing a need for redevelopment in these areas.
The resolution passed last week is the first step in the process of creating an urban renewal authority, the city’s latest approach to expanding development options in Laramie.
An urban renewal authority is a statutory body that leads development projects in a community. City Council is considering a URA to provide new avenues of funding to make improvements in some places around the city tagged as “blighted areas” in need of repair.
Wyoming state statute outlines a variety of conditions that can be considered as blight, including deteriorated structures, defective street layouts, unsafe conditions and diversity of ownership, tax or special assessments.
A study conducted by the Fort Collins engineering consulting firm Ayres Associates focuses on three areas of blight in the Laramie community as examples of spaces that could benefit from the work of a URA.
This includes deteriorating structures and gravel roads in the area of North 4th Street near LaBonte Park, dead-end roads and trash piles along the 3rd Street corridor between Interstate 80 and 9th Street and dilapidated buildings and lack of storm drainage along Snowy Range Road between Interstate 80 and Cleveland Street.
The study noted that some areas include city property, such as the Solid Waste and Utilities Office, Laramie Animal Shelter and parks offices near LaBonte Park. While these areas don’t necessarily represent project areas a URA would focus on, they serve to acknowledge the existence of blight in the Laramie community.
Since the resolution has passed, the next step in creating a URA will be to bring an ordinance to the council, which can approve it over the course of three readings, said Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer. Once approved, the city will begin searching for five members to appoint to the URA. The group will then elect officers, adopt bylaws and begin to review project plans.
If the process goes according to plan, the URA would begin its first project in the spring, Feezer said.
One mechanism the city plans to use through the formation of a URA is tax increment financing, which allows cities to pay for development work up front and then make up for that spending by collecting the increase in property taxes applied to areas that benefit from development.
City staff said that a local URA would operate with the intention of working with property owners and the private sector to create projects stakeholders agree are beneficial for the community.
“I think we’re going to get a better product and get more involvement from the community if we do work with private enterprise,” City Manager Janine Jordan said.
Laramie resident Brett Glass raised questions over what exactly the city is planning to do with a URA and whether or not it would use its power to condemn properties.
The city already has the authority to condemn properties and enact laws of eminent domain without a URA, Feezer said. If formed, a local URA would not have the authority to use these powers.
“In our model, I believe the project plans are going to come in under the full agreement between all the folks that are part of the property or the area to make it more affordable … through tax increment financing,” Feezer said.
Resident Tom Mattimore said what’s proposed may not work for areas in West Laramie, where residents have opted out of opportunities for street development to avoid having to pay for it.
“There might be other ways to do this,” Mattimore said. “I would like to see those explored before we stand up another bureaucracy.”
One reason the city is looking to seek development through a URA and tax increment financing is because of a decrease in one-time funding from the Wyoming Legislature, Jordan said. While previously the city relied on that money to complete development projects, it has dried up in recent years.
“I think there’s a history of projects where this type of structure would have served Laramie well,” said Mayor Paul Weaver. “I think it’s unwise to count on the availability of one-time funding being available for projects in the community.”
A first reading of the ordinance that would create a URA in Laramie is expected to come to City Council in October.