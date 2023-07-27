The Laramie Police Department has been working on a first draft of bylaws for the new Laramie Police Review Board, the city of Laramie Planning Division is working on bids for new residential lots and the Laramie Community Recreation Center is addressing needed maintenance for its leisure pool.
Review Board
During the City Council regular meeting July 18, a first look at the Laramie Police Review Board bylaws was made to further define the purpose of the board, the requirements of the members; and meeting times, locations and etiquette.
A recent decision was made to change the name from an “advisory” to a “review” board.
The draft of the bylaws state: “The purpose of the board is to expand public transparency and further accountability in an effort to promote greater trust and understanding of law enforcement training, policies, practices, and procedures.”
Police Chief Brian Browne discussed his findings after the last three readings to establish the board, and receiving feedback from members of the community who are already interested in participating.
The section that brought most concern to councilmembers was in Article 6, Section C, in stating: “Candidates for appointed membership on the board will be subject to background checks. The Police Chief shall obtain a criminal history of all applicants for membership on the board and advise the City Council of any convictions for violations of federal, state or local law.”
Councilmember Andi Summerville said: “I feel a little strange picking on this one board by requiring applicants to obtain background check information to be placed on the board. I feel like it should be a citywide policy for city boards if that’s something that we would like to start doing rather than including it in the bylaws on one specific board.”
Councilmembers Jayne Pearce and Erin O’Doherty agreed that background checks in this situation seemed reasonable given the members would be working with the Police Department. Pearce added it was not uncommon for places of work to require background checks and this would be no different.
“[The Laramie Police Department] is required background checks for anybody entering police facilities, mostly because of NCIC [National Crime Information Center] standards or national standards,” Browne said. “But we also require background checks for individuals who volunteer at the rec center through youth events, all of our employees who frequent the Police Department whether it’s maintenance, facilities employee, Police Department employee, anybody in records including our frequent dispatcher and including our human resource specialists.”
Summerville attempted to make a motion to remove the background checks altogether, but there was not any second motions from other councilmembers.
Another amendment was proposed to remove the first sentence in the same article and section that stated, “Candidates for appointed membership on the board will be subject to background checks.” The amendment, intended to limit what could be seen when searching a candidate’s history, passed 5-4 to remove the sentence.
Disclosure of a criminal history check will be listed on the application for citizens who are looking to join the board. These checks will only include convictions of federal and state law.
Residential plots
The Planning Division is exploring the construction of new houses on empty plots northwest of the intersection of 22nd and Beaufort streets. Each of the plots are zoned as residential and will be serviced by city utilities.
The subdivisions will consist of 20 single family homes in an R1 Zone District. These housing units will be accessible from Beaufort Street with the new roads being paved throughout.
“There’s several plans that support the planning of residential property in Laramie specifically within the city without having to go outside of where there’s no infrastructure,” Principle Planner Philipp Gabathuler said. “Some of those plans are the Comprehensive Plan, the Housing Study and Action Plan for 2030 and the Thrive Laramie Community and Economic Development Action Strategy Plan. All of those again encourage the plotting of property of land that is currently serviced by city infrastructure.”
The new roads will be constructed to city standards including curbs, gutters and sidewalks on both sides of the streets.
A few community members had public comments, mostly questions about storm drainage in the subdivisions.
“[The Planning Division] of course receives construction drawings and Public Works helps us with this analysis of what the land is and how it’s going to act drainage-wise when it’s fully developed.” Gabathuler said. “Though it is already accounted for, this subdivision is in the North Laramie Drainage Master Plan that was completed in 2013.
“All the discharge from this subdivision is going to go to that detention pond located at 22nd and Nighthawk, and again increased flows were accounted for the impervious surface area that’s going to be established by these new homes and these new streets.”
Leisure pool
The Laramie Community Recreation Center is working toward improving the indoor leisure pool.
Since its construction in 2004, the pool has been receiving routine maintenance and plaster patches. Pool plaster has a life span of 10 years and the pool has long since outlived that expectancy.
“We finally reached the point where we have no option but to improve the pool shell and to help prevent it from enduring leaks and having tile come loose and some other issues,” City Manager Todd Feezer said. “Along with this project we’re also installing a new play feature, which we have already purchased through a cooperative bidding process to update the indoor leisure pool. It is by far one of our No. 1 improvements.”
The bid first began at $433,500 but after an increase in expenses, Feezer is looking to add on an additional $264,871 to bring the full total to $698,371 for all the new improvements. They will include full plaster resurfacing, tile replacement and installation of new amenities.
