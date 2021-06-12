During a Laramie City Council work session on Tuesday representatives from the newly-minted Laramie Tourism Coalition presented ideas to city officials on how to better capitalize on the community’s tourism potential.
In December 2020, the Laramie Tourism Coalition formed as a group of stakeholders from the Laramie outdoor recreation, retail, service and tourism industries. The coalition built upon the momentum from the Thrive Laramie economic development plan, despite much of this plan being paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coalition conveners include Scott Larson of the Albany County Tourism Board, City Councilmember Brian Harrington (Ward 1) and Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer. About 70 individuals and groups were invited to participate, and each monthly meeting included an average of 27 coalition members. A neutral facilitator, Carrie Bennett, facilitated the meetings with further support provided by the University of Wyoming’s Ruckeslhaus Institute.
The Laramie Tourism Coalition laid out four specific goals for its meetings:
• Identify and recognize the diverse assets that draw visitors to Laramie;
• Explore ways to better coordinate and leverage those resources to attract more visitors and capture more visitor spending;
• Embed sustainable practices to maximize the economic, social, and environmental benefits of visitors while minimizing negative impacts;
• Develop working relationships and partnerships to maintain these efforts over time.
KEY FINDINGS
There were several key findings the coalition discovered during its meetings from December 2020 to April 2021, according to Bennett.
First, and unsurprisingly, Albany County offers a wealth of opportunities for visitors, including outdoor recreation, arts and culture, history and UW-related events and attractions. When visitors come to the area, they are typically passing through on their way to another destination, or coming for one specific attraction with perhaps little awareness of other opportunities. For example, a visitor coming for a UW athletic event may not know about other historical or cultural attractions in the community.
Bennett also explained that awareness of Albany County’s resources typically spreads via word-of-mouth or local knowledge. While other nearby communities have an abundance of information online, the “best” knowledge about Albany County comes from people sharing it word-of-mouth. Additionally, Laramie locals treasure the small-town feel and open spaces.
While the community is enthusiastic about welcoming visitors, they are concerned about overcrowding and parking issues, among others.
“Locals don’t want Laramie to be loved to death,” Bennett said.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The first recommendation proposed by the Laramie Tourism Coalition was the beautification of Laramie’s entryways. According to the coalition, Laramie does not make the strongest impression on people entering town via any of the Interstate 80 exits or on Wyoming Highway 287. The entryways into the city fail to represent the true charm and vibrancy of the community.
“Entryway beautification can help encourage those just passing through to stop, look around, and enjoy more of the amenities that Laramie has to offer,” the coalition wrote in its summary to city representatives.
Feezer noted that there were several projects underway to improve entryway beautification. These include WYDOT’s Curtis Street bridge rehabilitation and improvements on both north and south Third Street.
The coalition’s second recommendation is to increase visitor education, which would promote responsible outdoor recreation and promote opportunities for dining, arts, and culture. In order to educate visitors, the coalition suggested adding durable to signage and parking areas and trailheads, developing a tourism ambassador program through local volunteers and training outdoor recreationists to encourage others to recreate responsibly.
In addition, the coalition recommended improving access to downtown. For visitors who come in recreational vehicles or towing trailers, the downtown area and its limited parking may be inaccessible. The coalition suggested developing a shuttle service from key points outside of town that may help people better experience, and spend money downtown.
The Laramie Tourism Coalition also suggested further investing in Laramie’s tourist infrastructure. For example, desirable amenities they believe are worth investing in would include signage and tools for wayfinding, increased parking and bike path connectivity.
The coalition’s final recommendation to city officials is to maintain partnerships and communication among community stakeholders. It hopes to continue meeting quarterly to discuss updates, collect feedback on efforts and look for new opportunities.
“It seems to me that a community like Laramie … has a lot going for it in terms of leveraging assets for a tourism industry,” Mayor Paul Weaver said. He noted that on any given day a person in Laramie could go hiking, attend an athletic event and then enjoy a meal downtown.
“But, having all those elements in place is not the same as having a coordinated effort. It does seem like there’s more we can do with all the gifts we have, and so I’m interested in seeing more ideas,” Weaver said.
Bennett said that the coalition plans to reconvene during the fall season to reflect on current and future efforts to improve tourism and economic development for the city of Laramie, and the rest of Albany County.