...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County Counties including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk
for vehicle blow overs. Patchy blowing snow may reduce
visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
In an 8-1 vote, Laramie City Council last week officially passed the hotly contested general contractor ordinance: Section 15.24.15 of Laramie Municipal Code. Councilmember Jessica Stalder (Ward 1) was the sole nay vote on the ordinance.
The ordinance was proposed to require general contractors in the City of Laramie to be licensed, and to have a qualified supervisor of record (QSOR) attached to a project.