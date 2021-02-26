In an 8-1 vote, Laramie City Council last week officially passed the hotly contested general contractor ordinance: Section 15.24.15 of Laramie Municipal Code. Councilmember Jessica Stalder (Ward 1) was the sole nay vote on the ordinance.

The ordinance was proposed to require general contractors in the City of Laramie to be licensed, and to have a qualified supervisor of record (QSOR) attached to a project.

