Housing is always an issue, especially in a college town.
During the Laramie City Council work session on Tuesday, Planning Division Manager Derek Teini provided updates on housing efforts and initiatives.
Background
“From 2015 all the way to today you will see multiple times in which the city council, staff, planning commission, the state and our community [addressed housing],” Teini said. “Housing within these planning documents is an important aspect to our economic growth and also just to our community.”
The need for more housing has been at the forefront since the beginning. Starting in 2015 with the city’s initial housing study, the division at the time wanted the opinion of the people on living arrangements throughout Laramie.
Three plans/strategies, one assessment, three surveys and the recent creation of the Urban Renewal Agency has taken place since then. Each of them point to the need for more housing around the city in different varieties. According to the Laramie Planning Division’s PowerPoint presentation, the timeline includes:
• 2015 City’s initial housing study;
• 2015 Resident Survey Response and Comments;
• 2018 Legacy Senior Housing project;
• 2019 Resident Survey Response and Comments;
• 2020 WBC workforce housing assessment;
• 2020 Thrive Economic Development plan;
• 2020 City Housing Strategy;
• 2022 Resident Survey Response and Comments;
• 2022 Creation of the Urban Renewal Agency;
• 2023 City and County Urban Growth Plan.
“We need a lot of units and we can not solve that through single-family housing alone,” Teini said. “What is going to have to happen in order to meet our housing needs in this community is housing that spreads the whole scale from single-family homes to larger multifamily buildings and everything in between.”
He added about the sweet spot right in the middle, what the department is calling the ‘missing middle’, includes duplexes, triplexes and smaller multifamily buildings with five to nine units. Through several surveys the division has found that people in the area are looking for variety.
Current
The council has since changed many city codes surrounding single and multifamily homes to encourage growth around Laramie. These new codes promote a higher density across a larger area of the town but allowing more land being used for residential buildings.
The planning division also is working on making it easier for those who want to apply for a build. It has collected all applications and placed them on one page, which will help with the build requests outside of Laramie. But the planning division still estimates the city still needs 4,106 units by 2030.
“That can not be achieved through single-family housing,” Teini said. “We can not put that many lots out — it is impossible.”
Future
The city has been successful in using the Public Private Partnerships. In the future the city intends to use existing asset and future partnerships to benefit the community.
It also is focusing on development incentives to spur more growth throughout the town. Some incentive ideas included use of funds to motivate projects, reduction of costs such as fee waivers, and programs that would have the city handle a portion of the cost to develop.
City Councilmember Micah Richardson asked, “What do you (Teini) see as being the most incentive the the contractors and the builders?”
Teini responded, “When you really get down to it, the high-cost items which are often infrastructure is what makes projects and what breaks projects. Anything we can do in those realms to help reduce cost or improve that climate will allow us to do more than we can by changing anything in our codes.”
For more information, visit online at cityoflaramie.org/1117/Thrive.
