Albany County may still be far short of being 70% vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Laramie City Council remains resolute in achieving that goal.
The council was unanimous last month when it passed a resolution supporting Albany County Public Health’s effort to achieve at least a 70% vaccination rate. While the county’s 45% rate is significantly ahead of the overall Wyoming rate of 33%, it’s still far short of the target.
“There is a number we need to reach to protect the most vulnerable members of our community. That number is really complex, but the most common one we’ve heard is 70%,” said Dr. Jean Allais, the county’s public health officer, prior to the July vote.
The council renewed this commitment to encouraging vaccinations during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Ward 2 council member Sharon Cumbie, who is a retired nursing professional, said the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections is a grave concern nationally and in Laramie.
Across the country, under-vaccinated states are declaring public health emergencies as their hospital systems strain under overwhelming demand from COVID-related hospitalizations.
“The delta variant is far more contagious and is significantly impacting individuals aged 20 to 49,” Cumbie said. “An increasing number of children, who are not yet able to receive the vaccine, are being impacted and are manifesting serious illness.”
She added that the COVID infection rate in Wyoming has jumped from 7.45% on July 19 to 14.9% as of Aug. 7. More than 90% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients.
In response to the county’s low vaccination numbers, a broad coalition of local officials and agencies has formed to address barriers to the vaccine. The barriers include unavailability of time off of work, need for child care, lack of transportation, low income and misinformation.
The Vaccine Project Working Group is comprised of representation from the city of Laramie, Albany County, Albany County Public Health, University of Wyoming, Ivinson Memorial Hospital and the Downtown Clinic. The group has been working on initiatives that include vaccination clinics at community events, transportation to vaccine sites and prize drawings to increase vaccination rates.
“When the vaccines were released, we initially thought that if we could hit a 50% vaccination rate, we would feel comfortable going unmasked,” said Jodi Guerin, the city’s recreation manager. “We’ve stalled out at 45% for the whole population (of Albany County). It’s going to take a concerted effort to get the rates to climb.”
$25,000 for incentives
The council unanimously voted again Tuesday to support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts of the Vaccine Project Working Group by authorizing contributions up to $25,000 for vaccine incentives.
Incentives include $25 gift cards for people when they receive their first vaccine shot and weekly prize drawings. Beyond that, the money will be spent on education and overall improvement of vaccination access.
“Our goal is not only to incentivize, but also provide information and resources,” Geurin said, adding that the group wants to reach people who haven’t received the vaccine because it wasn’t convenient or because of financial or time restraints.
Rob Spaulding serves as a priest at St. Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie. He was at Tuesday’s meeting representing the faith community on the Vaccine Project Working Group.
He said he understands that not everyone will accept the vaccine initiatives or believe it’s a proper use of public resources.
“But we feel confident that the expenditure of this money is a net benefit to Albany County and the city of Laramie,” Spaulding said.
For more information on the Vaccine Project’s efforts and initiatives, visit cityoflaramie.org/vaccineproject.