Ward map Proposal 1B, above, was approved by Laramie City Council last week. The red lines on the map represent state House District boundaries. Ward 1 is the western boundary in green, Ward 2 is to the north in orange and Ward 3 is to the east in blue. It replaces Proposal 2.1, top, which the council had previously considered.
Upon learning there would be more time to discuss potential solutions to concerns with redrawing the city’s ward boundary lines, Laramie City Council postponed a vote on the subject.
Multiple maps have been proposed since the process of remaking ward boundary began as a result of population changes reflected in the most recent U.S. Census. The council initially wanted to move quickly through the process to give the Albany County Clerk’s Office time to prepare for elections, but the office recently said it could delay another week to allow more discussion.
Last week, the council approved Map Proposal 1B against the recommendation of the clerk’s office and council member Erin O’Doherty, who was and active part of the map drawing process. Afterward, the clerk’s office sent a letter to the council outlining its concerns.
County Clerk Jackie Gonzales offered to meet with City Council members to discuss potential alternatives that could work for both of the major political parties.
O’Doherty expressed a desire to make an amendment to Proposal 1B to redraw certain areas around the University of Wyoming campus where a low voting population could create logistical problems during elections.
“It’s highly technical,” council member Andrea Summerville said of O’Doherty’s work on the map drawing process. “It’s difficult work and she’s dedicated an amazing amount of time to working on maps that she’s not that fond of.”
Laramie City Council will consider the issue again when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.