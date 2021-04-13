On April 7 the City of Laramie adopted Resolution 2021-18B to establish an ad hoc working group for policy and community. With the adoption of the resolution, the city is currently accepting applications from Laramie citizens to participate in the group.
Ad hoc groups are temporary, and complete their assigned work within a predetermined amount of time. The working group will consisted of 23 total members for a term of six months.
Representation will include individual residents of the City of Laramie, institutional partners, municipal officials, and community liaisons. Over the course of six months, this group will provide advice to city leadership about:
• Community values, needs, and priorities for policing services
• Potential solutions and methods for meeting the values, needs, and priorities of the community for policing services
• How best to build understanding, effective communication and trust between Laramie’s police department and the community
• Transparency and accountability
Six of these representatives should be Laramie residents without any special qualifications.
No current member of the Laramie Police Department (LPD) or his or her family members or dependents may serve as a community resident member of the working group.
Two representatives will be members who are engaged in providing local social services. They are also looking for one retired or active law enforcement officers.
A nominating committee will review applications for the community resident member positions, and then select and submit eight members for confirmation by the City Council.
The nominating committee will be comprised of key community leaders, including the Albany County School District Superintendent, Vice Mayor, University of Wyoming Chief Diversity Officer, UW Criminal Justice Program Director, and the LPD Chaplain.
BREAKDOWN OF WORKING GROUP MEMBERS
The city has outlined the breakdown of who will serve on the ad hoc working group for police and community. It is as follows:
Institutional Representatives (seven total)
• One Albany County School District (ACSD) member, appointed by ACSD Board
• One UW Criminal Justice program faculty member, appointed by the department head
• One Council for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (CDEI) member, appointed by CDEI
• One Associated Students of UW (ASUW) member, appointed by ASUW
• One Albany County crime victim witness (ACCSVW) representative, appointed by ACCVW director
• One Albany County community mental health board (ACCMHB) member who is a licensed mental health provider, appointed by ACCMHB
• One legal defense member
Current Police Oversight Representation (six total)
• Two City Council members, appointed by City Council
• Mayor, President of the City Council
• One police sworn management member (Chief of Police/Assistant Chief)
• One police civilian, non-sworn-management member (manager/assistant manager/human resources director)
• One police legal-management member (attorney/assistant attorney)
Laramie Law Enforcement Professionals (two total)
• One Laramie municipal sworn officer, non-command
• One Laramie law enforcement professional, retired or active
Community/Resident Representation (eight total)
• Six Laramie residents, selected by nominating committee
• Two Laramie residents engaged in the provision of local social services, selected by a nominating committee.
HOW TO APPLY
Applications for community resident member representatives will be accepted from April 12-30. Applications are available on the city’s website at www.cityoflaramie.org/wgpc.
They should be emailed to: noaklandpotter@cityoflaramie.org by April 30. Hard copies can be picked up from the City Manager’s office at City Hall at 406 E. Ivinson Ave. Contact the City Manager’s office with additional questions at 307-721-5226.
The position requires a six month commitment, and all applicants must be residents of Laramie. Recommendations from the working group will be due to city leadership by Dec. 1.