Laramie residents may begin seeing online advertisements encouraging them to provide feedback on their city. The ads are not a scam, but part of a strategy to genuinely make local voices heard.
The survey is part of a collaboration between the city of Laramie and Zencity, a technology company that works with governments to track feedback from residents that allows them to gauge overall satisfaction.
The system uses data from the latest census to develop a target population for the survey that will reflect the same demographics as the city overall. It then seeks respondents through an online ad campaign that targets geographical locations.
The survey, which will target about 800 residents a year, is meant to broaden the feedback the city receives while conducting data analysis to ensure the responses are reflective of the greater population demographics.
“We’re allowing the city to hear from more people and bring these insights to the city in a more timely fashion,” said Zencity spokesperson Traci Levin.
The city typically conducts a community survey every two to three years. Responses from the new survey system will be available in real time, with reports on the responses being delivered to the city every six months.
Questions on the survey will cover overall quality of life and satisfaction with city services. There also will be a “dynamic question” portion of the survey where city staff can ask specific questions about timely issues and projects. This section can be updated every six months.
During the first cycle of the survey, this portion of the questions will be about the Laramie Police Department and affordable housing.
The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and will be available in English and Spanish, Levin said. The city also will provide hard copies for people who are uncomfortable using a digital format.
The ads will have a professional feel and include an identifiable photo of Laramie to help lend legitimacy to the survey, Levin said. Respondents will not have to include any personal information other than a ZIP code.
Mayor Paul Weaver said the advertising strategy could help the city reach audiences that it typically misses with its own information sharing systems.
The survey technology includes an ability to ask the community questions in a poll format, which could help the city explore a new way to get resident feedback on policy issues as they are happening.
“The city has been struggling getting information out to people in a timely manner,” Weaver said. “Once people start to care, it’s usually much too late.”
The digital version of the surveys is expected to go live by this weekend, with print versions available next week.