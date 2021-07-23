Laramie City Council signed a resolution Tuesday supporting the initiatives of Albany County Public Health to achieve a COVID-19 vaccination rate of at least 70%.
During the council session, Albany County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jean Allais, asked for support from the City Council to reach this vaccination level in the community.
“We need to get to a point where so many people have COVID that even those who can’t be protected with a vaccine … won’t get sick,” Allais said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 100% of the population does not have to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. However, there is a threshold percentage necessary to reach herd immunity, and the state of Wyoming is far from reaching that as of right now.
“There is a number we need to reach to protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” Allais said. “That number is really complex, but the most common number we’ve heard is 70%.”
Currently, 43% of Albany County’s population is fully vaccinated. As of July 6, almost 32% of Wyoming’s population is fully vaccinated. Wyoming ranks 48th in vaccination efforts.
In the United States, only Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama have lower vaccination rates. There are people in the community who are unable to be vaccinated or are unable to develop a proper immune response through the vaccine. As the vaccination rate increases, more vulnerable community members will be protected.
“If the virus hits someone who has immunity, it’s like hitting a brick wall. It can’t spread any further,” Allais said. If vaccination rates improve, Allais likened the end of the pandemic to a receding tide where overall cases will slowly start to ebb.
Currently available vaccines are protective against the original COVID-19 virus and its variants.
The Alpha variant is currently the predominant variant in Wyoming. This variant is 50% more transmissible than the original virus, and causes more severe illness and death. The Delta variant is 55% more transmissible than the Alpha variant. It potentially causes more severe illness, although this is still being studied. The Delta variant has been found in Albany County, and Allais anticipates the number of Delta variant cases will increase exponentially over the next few weeks and months.
Allais said one of the efforts she hopes the city of Laramie will support with this resolution is the formation of a committee that includes public health, city and county government, the faith community, the University of Wyoming, Ivinson Memorial Hospital and the school district.
The committee will take a multifaceted approach to increasing vaccination rates. This includes addressing misinformation people have been quoting, as well as improving access to the vaccine. It will also look at different types of incentives for vaccinations, and working with primary care providers to educate patients.
During the public comment portion of the discussion around the resolution, Laramie citizen Brett Glass voiced his strong support for the vaccination initiatives. He also suggested the City Council take an even stronger approach, and draft a resolution asking the university to require the vaccine for all students.
“In only a few weeks, we are going to get an influx of thousands of … students coming back to the University of Wyoming,” Glass said. For this reason, he feels it is even more important for Albany County to take more concerted actions.
Mayor Paul Weaver offered the support of city resources to help in the efforts to get the community vaccinated.
“We’re committed to this,” Weaver said.
Allais added: “When immunity in the community is higher, the infections disease is less likely to spread. Get the vaccine, and help protect our more vulnerable people.”
Resolution 2021-51 supporting the efforts of Albany County Public Health and the city of Laramie to achieve a vaccination rate of at least 70% was passed unanimously by the City Council.