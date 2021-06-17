Gov. Mark Gordon’s office released a statement June 4 regarding the disbursement of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Wyoming has received a total of $534 million in ARPA funds to date, with another $534 million anticipated to arrive in 2022, according to the statement. Unlike the tight time frame given to expend the funds received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Wyoming has until December 2024 to disburse the ARPA funds, and until December 2026 to spend the funds.
“These are dollars borrowed from Congress from many generations to come, and if we are going to them, in my mind, those future generations … must benefit from them,” Gordon said. “ARPA funds, if we are to use them, must be for the greater benefit of Wyoming citizens, not for a few shiny distractions.”
Gordon presented a strategy on June 14 for leveraging federal relief granted through ARPA. In the first phase of his strategy, he proposed addressing immediate problems. This includes addressing increased needs for mental health and substance abuse services; tax relief for businesses; identifying underserved areas needing improved broadband and connectivity; expanding camping at Wyoming State Parks to address overcrowding; and increasing employment opportunities in the oil and gas industry through the Energy Rebound program.
In the second phase of this framework, Gordon intends to focus on activating new economic sectors, creating better alignment for economic development, expand outdoor recreation and retain and attract working families and young adults to permanently live in Wyoming.
ARPA directed the U.S. Department of Treasury to make payments to each state for distribution to local governments throughout the state. To that end, Wyoming currently estimates that it will pay the city of Laramie $4.99 million.
“These funds will be disbursed in two payments, so we won’t receive all of this money up front,” said City Manager Janine Jordan during a special Laramie City Council session on Tuesday, June 14. She added there are significant federal guidelines on the money, and that the city will have to ensure they are in strict compliance with these guidelines. These guidelines include spending the award by Dec. 31, 2026, as well as complying with applicable federal laws and regulations, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Although the $4.99 million in federal dollars seems, at first glance, to be an unexpected boon to Laramie; the state may reduce funding for local governments to offset or balance the federal ARPA dollars being flushed into the system.
In Gordon’s June 4 press release, his office noted that the infusion of ARPA funds into the state budget may affect state funding for the fiscal year 2023-2024 biennium. It notes that reductions in state funding for the 2023-2024 biennium for schools and cities, towns and counties are possible in next year’s budget session due to the ARPA funding.
“If we are seeing reductions in the next biennium, then it would probably behoove us to be more conservative and cautious with the federal money coming from ARPA,” Jordan said in a June 8 City Council meeting.
City Council members met the possibility of the ARPA funds affecting future state funding for local governments with disenchantment.
“It’s disappointing. I think we were all fairly optimistic about what would potentially come of that … unique instance of funding,” Councilmember Brian Harrington (Ward 1) said.
Mayor Paul Weaver also expressed disappointment and frustration.
“Given this current state government … I think the prudent approach would be to assume that there will be a balancing out of dollars between a federal and state allocation,” Weaver said. “What’s unfortunate to me is that it seems to contravene the purpose of that federal allocation. Essentially, instead of allowing for an opportunity to backfill needs for you community, it’s a break even.”
Weaver added that he believes that that the state is using its current fiscal challenges to justify any future budget reductions in response to the ARPA funding. He noted that, if state funding is reduced in the next biennium, then the city would not be in a different position that it would have been without the federal dollars.
In the meantime, city representatives have continued to move forward with the necessary steps to receive the estimated $4.99 million in federal dollars during the next few years.