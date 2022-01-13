Boomerang Writer
The city of Laramie needs to bolster its hiring to meet staffing levels needed to handle impacts brought on by population changes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, 23 employees left the city in fiscal year 2021 citing a variety of reasons, including health, said Kristi Andrews, spokesperson for the city’s Human Resources Department, during a Tuesday Laramie City Council meeting. Most of the vacated jobs were public safety positions.
The city has a 9% employee turnover rate overall, down from a historic average of 10%-12%, she said. This matches the average of other state and similar local governments.
Andrews said the city has been dealing with a lack of qualified applicants for the past few years and said she’s concern that a nationwide trend of people quitting their jobs could still make its way to Laramie.
After registered nurses, the highest demand for workers here are in the areas of engineering, information technology and maintenance.
Laramie City Council members pointed to population growth as a potential cause for gaps in hiring and expressed a need to bulk up staff to keep up with growth.
Another roadblock to a stable workforce is the number of employees who may soon retire from their positions at the city. Workers eligible for retirement make up 21% of the city’s workforce, and 31% will be eligible within the next five years.
In addition, more than half of city employees also are in their first two years of their jobs, meaning they still require training resources and could follow the national trend of leaving their jobs within four years of getting hired, Andrews said.
Losing an employee costs the city the equivalent of six to nine months of work when accounting for training and recruitment efforts. Andrews expressed a need for the city to focus on hiring a new generation of staff that can take over positions as they are vacated.
City employees earn an average of $59,000 a year, which she said is lower than other state and local governments, but higher than other jobs in the community.
In a past survey, employees overwhelmingly said their favorite part of working for the city was getting to help the Laramie community.
“We cannot execute … goals and projects without an excellent workforce,” Andrews said.
Diversity and recruitment
City employees average 44 years old, and their demographic data matches that of Laramie with an “almost nonexistent” gender pay gap, Andrews said.
Despite this, City Council members were interested in how they could build a more diverse workforce through the hiring practices.
“There’s a lot of amazing females out there who could be great firefighters or great police officers,” Andrews said. “I think they just never hear about those jobs.”
The city’s HR Department has many ideas for reaching new demographics but hasn’t had time to put them into practice, she said. Some of these ideas include recruiting for fire and law enforcement positions at CrossFit centers and recruiting at pre-existing CDL certification programs that serve women specifically.
There also was talk of bolstering shadowing and internship opportunities for University of Wyoming students, in addition to high school students who may be interested in pursuing a trade rather than attending college.
If they approach it in the right way, students who go to trade school can end up making the same money as those who attended college, Andrews said.
In terms of the application process, the city is considering using software that would hide demographic information about applicants, which could prevent unconscious bias from impacting hiring decisions.
“You can hire a diverse workforce, but there’s a lot that goes into creating a culture where those people will stay long-term,” said City Manager Janine Jordan.