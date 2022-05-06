As spring continues to take hold in and around Laramie, construction season is beginning with full force. Projects have already begun on 3rd and Cedar streets, with many more scheduled to get underway during the summer.
City of Laramie Public Works Director Brooks Webb and City Council members agree that while construction may not be convenient, it will be necessary to keep up with failing infrastructure.
“It's the only way we can grow,” said Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce during a council meeting this week. “We’ve got to get infrastructure to expand the community. I think this is something people in the community need to know.”
Maps and a guide to this year’s projects are posted online at tinyurl.com/bddtpsf5. For the 3rd Street utility project, a status map is available where residents can see when certain sections of the road will be closed.
The project entails replacing about 11,000 feet of water main line in preparation for a future road resurfacing project planned by WYDOT to begin around 2025. The water line work is expected to be completed this fall.
Another important project is stormwater outfall work in West Laramie. The project will begin with Adams Street, Van Buren Street and Buchanan Street. The project is meant to manage the flow of stormwater in the area. Once the project is completed, the roads from Wyoming Avenue to the north will have the necessary infrastructure to be paved in the future.
There is a long shipping time on some of the necessary materials due to supply chain issues, which could present a challenge, Webb said. The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.
Other road work projects expected to begin this year and end in the fall include a reconstruction of 9th Street between Harney and Shields streets and a rehabilitation of Flint Street between 3rd and 4th Streets.
Water and sewer projects include a sewer outfall replacement project between Corthell Road and 18th Street and sewer work near 13th and 14th streets, along Reynolds Street between 9th and 11th streets, and along 30th Street and Asphalt Lane.
“It's really important to stay on top of these things and make investments and get things done wherever and whenever we can,” said Mayor Paul Weaver said. “When it doesn’t get done, serious consequences can result.”